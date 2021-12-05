EEDC  Launches  mobile app to enhance  customer  experience

by Cosmas Chukwu

Furtherance to its quest to consistently enhance customer experience and deliver superior services, the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has launched a new Mobile App known as “EEDC Connect”.

The multi-functional application is designed to enable customers interface and access the company’s services with ease. Some of these services include; payment of bills, prompt request for support, viewing of payment history, registering complaints and viewing your logged complaint to ascertain its current status.

According to the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, who made this known to newsmen in Enugu on Friday, the company has embraced information technology as a tool to make its operations efficient and transparent, both for the company and its customers.

To get started, customers are expected to download “EEDC Connect” on their mobile phones from “Google Play Store”, register and obtain a One-Time Password (OTP) which should be keyed in, to complete the process.

The launch of “EEDC Connect” is coming barely two weeks after the company introduced its “Online Bill Download Portal”, a service that allows its customers conveniently view/download their energy bills right from EEDC website and make payment without necessarily waiting to receive the physical copy of their bills.

Ezeh reiterated that the introduction of these initiatives is part of the company’s ongoing automation processes aimed at achieving efficiency and improving customer experience.