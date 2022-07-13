Edwin Igbiti to ascend presidency of CIIN July 15

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) will this Friday, July 15 enthrone Mr Edwin Igbiti as 51th president and chairman of council of the institute. Mr Igbiti will be taking over from Sir Muftau Oyegunle whose two year tenure as CIIN president has run out.

Mr. Edwin Igbiti is one of Nigeria’s most prominent business executives and is currently serving as Vice President of the institute. With an outstanding educational background and many years of professional experience, he has written his name in the sands of history as one of the strongest and renowned voices in the Insurance Industry and the corporate business environment in Nigeria.

Edwin showed much interest in the insurance business from a very early age and little wonder that he became an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute of London in 1990. In his quest for knowledge, he obtained an Advanced Diploma in Management from the Department of Business Administration, University of Lagos in 1996 and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA)from the University of Ado Ekiti, in 2005.

Similarly, the astute insurer has garnered outstanding professional certifications both within and outside Nigeria such as Executive Leadership Programme of Howard University School of Business and Chief Executive and Directors Programme from the Management School in London.

Mr. Igbiti is a Certified Insurance practitioner with the Chartered Insurance Institute of London (CII), a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (FIIN), a Fellow of the Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (RIMSON), Associate of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB)and a Fellow of the Risk Surveyors Association of Nigeria (RISAN).

He is a seasoned professional with depth and wealth of technical expertise having worked in various capacities, including underwriting, sales and claims management in the insurance industry.

He started his professional sojourn at Phoenix Insurance Company as an Underwriting Trainee before moving to AIICO Insurance Plc where he worked for several years and provided managerial, strategic and CIIN operational leadership in uniquely challenging situations with verifable evidence of achieving revenue, profit and business growth objectives.

He served as the General Manager, Non-Life Underwriting at AIICO Insurance Plc between January 2010 to September 2013. During this period, he was responsible for the overall performance of the General Insurance Division. He rose to the position of the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive O$icer, AIICO Insurance Plc in Year 2013 where he was responsible for running and supervising the affairs of the Company and its subsidiaries (AIICO Pension, AIICO Capital and AIICO Multishield).

In the years he served as the GMD of AIICO, he recorded giant strides which contributed hugely to the company’s overall growth. Mr. Igbiti also served brie@y as the Managing Director of Niger Insurance Plc before moving to Quicklink Insurance Brokers Limited as a top management staff where he is active till date.

Aside from being an insurance professional, Edwin is a chartered member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, a certified Business Continuity Systems Lead Auditor from the British Institute, UK and an alumnus of the Howard University Business School, U.S.A. He is a Member of the Institute of Directors (IoD), and was once a Council member of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA).

He is the immediate past Chairman of the Governing Board of the College of Insurance and Financial Management and he currently seats as the Deputy President on the Governing Council of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) where he has meteorically risen to the 51st President of the Institute.

Mr. Igbiti is a devoted Christian and actively involved in the service of the Lord. He has a Diploma in Theology from the Redeemed Christian Church of God Bible College. He is happily married to Mrs Funmilayo Igbiti and blessed with children.

