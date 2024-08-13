Edun, stakeholders meet on NNPCL crude sales in naira to Dangote, other local refineries

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun on Tuesday met with relevant stakeholders on how to ensure that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) sell crude oil to Dangote and other local refineries in Naira.

The meeting was held with a view to ensuring the realization of this policy objective of the Federal Government.

Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations in the ministry disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the meeting which held at the Abuja office of the minister “aims at strengthening the domestic economy as well as supporting the sustainable operations of local refineries, including the Dangote Refinery.”

Important stakeholders at the meeting include Mr. Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil); Mr. Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL; Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); Mrs. Lydia Shehu Jafiya, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance; and other notable participants.

According to the statement, the meeting provided an opportunity for in-depth discussions, which underscored longstanding challenges within the petroleum sector.

“As the meeting drew to a close, a sense of strong confidence and collective purpose filled the air with HM Edun expressing optimism that with the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, this groundbreaking initiative will empower local refineries, stimulate economic growth, and redefine the nation’s petroleum landscape.

“By harnessing the collaborative spirit of key stakeholders, Nigeria is poised to witness a transformative shift in its economic trajectory.

“Thus, the country is set to unlock new opportunities, overcome longstanding challenges, and emerge stronger.

“The Naira Crude Sales initiative marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards economic prosperity, and all eyes are on the promising future that lies ahead, ” Manga said.