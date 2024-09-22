Edun outlines key reforms for Nigeria’s economic revival

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun has outlined key reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Administration to stabilize the nation’s economy, reduce poverty, and foster sustainable development.

The Minister disclosed this in his keynote address at Access Bank’s Corporate Customer Forum 2024, held at Eko Hotels in Lagos.

The event, themed: Nigeria’s Economic Rebirth: Hopes and Implications, brought together stakeholders from various sectors to discuss the country’s growth prospects.

Edun reported encouraging signs of economic progress, including improvements in GDP growth, stabilized exchange rates, and increased government revenue.

He, however, acknowledged ongoing challenges, such as inflation and foreign exchange pressures, assuring that initiatives like the Accelerated Stabilization and Advancement Program (ASAP), among others, are being implemented to address these issues.

The Minister also detailed plans to boost agricultural production, including a program to support 360,000 farmers, aiming for a yield of 1.4 million metric tons of key crops.

Emphasizing the government’s medium-term priorities, HM Edun called for greater private-sector involvement and underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in key sectors like mining, power, and agriculture in order to further enhance the economy for the future of our nation

The forum also highlighted Access Bank’s sustainability initiatives, including its commitment to green projects as well as its recent expansion into Kenya.

He commended Access Bank for facilitating crucial discussions on leveraging technology, adopting sustainable practices, and promoting inclusivity to drive Nigeria’s economic progress.

The Minister’s Emphasis on leveraging technology, adopting sustainable practices, and promoting inclusivity will be crucial in driving Nigeria’s economic progress. It will also maximize resources, provide opportunities for job creation, and ultimately pave the way for Nigeria’s economic transformation.

His keynote address at the Access Bank Forum 2024 underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering economic growth and sustainable development in Nigeria. With groundbreaking reforms already underway and a strategic focus on private sector involvement, Nigeria is poised for economic rebirth.

This renewed emphasis on collaboration and private investment is expected to drive economic progress, create jobs, and reduce poverty – a vision that aligns with the federal government’s shift towards leveraging domestic resources and internal revenue generation.

