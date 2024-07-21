‘Education not scam, don’t drop out of school,’ NGO charges students on excellence

Blessing Taiwo

As part of its vision to inspire hope and and promote positive attitudinal change among young people, a non profit organisation, De Pathway360 Empowerment Initiative has sensitised students on the essence of education.

The NGO climaxed its ‘send a child to school’ project for the 2023/2024 session with presentation of awards and prizes to exceptional students and a teacher of Hedge of God College, Isheri-Oshun, Lagos during the school’s graduation ceremony on Friday.

In her address, the Executive Director, De Pathway360 Empowerment Initiative, Nneoma Caroline Akano, charged the students not to disregard education and drop out of school regardless of the challenges faced.

Akano enjoined them to embrace their challenges with courage and determination, adding that they are the stepping stones to success.

She said, “remember, the path to greatness is paved with hard work, resilience, and a deep commitment to your goals.

“Nelson Mandela once said, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’ This quote resonates deeply with our mission at De Pathway360 Empowerment Initiative. Education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it is about developing the ability to make informed decisions, to think critically, and to act with integrity and compassion. It is the foundation upon which we can build a better, more equitable world.

“To the graduands, today marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Be ambassadors of positive change that the world needs, and at any time opportunity beckons, for doors of good opportunities will surely come, be sure to maximise that opportunity to the fullest.

“To those moving to the next class, don’t drop out of school. You have heard some derogatory notions in some quarters that education is a scam. Education isn’t a scam. We understand all the sociological challenges in our society today but I urge you, despite the economic plight, despite the situation that you are forced to live in, stay in school, and continue to strive for excellence. Each day is an opportunity to learn, grow, and make a difference.”

The executive director further counselled parents to be intentional in parenting and training their children to build a brighter future.

In his presentation, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, De Pathway360 Empowerment Initiative, Okechukwu Joseph, spoke on the numerous interventions and programmes of the organisation in its mission to empower and ensure people live up to their full potential.

He said, “we believe that education is for all. Through our ‘Send a Child to School’ project which was launched earlier this term, we have fully funded the education of some underprivileged students. In the next three years, we aim to train about 1000 children in school.”

Joseph called for financial and material support to further help more underprivileged students in the society, saying “when you help others to grow, you are invariably building wealth for yourself and generations to come.”

In their separate responses, Proprietress of Hedge of God College, Mrs Ezekwueme-Bartholomew Uchenna and Principal of the school, Mrs Chime Ifeoma Glory appreciated the NGO for extending benevolence to the school.

“We appreciate De Pathway360 Empowerment Initiative for giving gifts to our students at this year’s graduation ceremony. God bless you.” Mrs Chime said.