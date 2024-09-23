EdoDecides: Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Congratulates APC Candidate, Okpebholo, On Victory….Be a collaborative Governo

As Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo winner of the gubernatorial election in Edo State, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has congratulated him on his victory.

In a statement personally signed by the Senator currently representing Ondo Southern Senatorial District at the Senate on Monday, he described the victory of Okpebholo as the will of the people of Edo State.

He said the people of the state have spoken and taken their destiny in their hands and elected the personality they believe would be able to turn the fortune of the state round for the benefit of all.

According to the statement, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim enjoined the people of the state to give the administration of Senator Okpebholo the support he deserves when he forms his cabinet.

The statement reads inter alia: “I, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, congratulate the people of Edo State for speaking in one voice by electing Senator Monday Okpebholo as their new governor.

“I also congratulate my brother, Senator Okpebholo on his victory at the poll.

“The outcome of the election is the true representation of the will of the people of Edo State. They have taken charge through the ballot and they have chosen the man they believe has the capability and capacity to turn the fortune of their state around for the benefit of every indigene of the state.

“Having successfully elected your governor, you only have one effort to make. When he forms his government, give him all necessary support for him to succeed.

“I also want to charge Senator Monday Okpebholo to be magnanimous in victory by ensuring he carries everyone along in the implementation of his people-oriented programmes as he has become the governor of all and not of APC members and supporters alone.”

It would be recalled that on Sunday, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared

Senator Monday Okpebholo, candidate of the APC, winner of the Edo State gubernatorial election having polled 291,667 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Esue Ighodalo scored 247,274.

