Edo to review N40,000 minimum wage, as Obaseki urges devolution of power to States, LG for increased devt

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration has begun to review the N40,000 minimum wage to the State workers. This is with a view to further increasing it as part of measures to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal policy by the Federal Government.

Edo State government presently pays the highest minimum wage in the country.

The governor disclosed this development in his 2023 Independence Day Anniversary Broadcast, in Benin City.

He said his administration is taking critical steps within the limits of the resources available to the state by initiating and implementing policies and programmes to respond to the negative impact of recent fuel subsidy removal policy by the Federal Government.

Obaseki noted, “We have introduced free transport service for passengers on all routes operated by the state-owned Edo City Transport Service (ECTS), among many support programmes that the Edo State Government has put in place to reduce the challenge, sufferings and exorbitant cost of living faced by Edo people.

“We are glad with the salutary impact of this initiative which covers 13 intra-city routes and several intercity city routes daily, covering towns and villages within the State’s three senatorial districts.

“Over three hundred thousand residents have benefited from the scheme in the first two weeks of the palliative programme, while we expect over 1,500,000 residents are projected to benefit in the initial two months of the free transport initiative. We have placed new orders for additional CNG-run buses to increase the fleet.

He stated, “We also launched a 24-hour free Wi-Fi service in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other public places in the State to provide unlimited internet access to workers and other residents to enable them work effectively and efficiently from selected public spaces.”

According to him, “We have begun reviewing the minimum wage of our workers which is currently N40,000 (the highest in the country), with a view to increasing it as soon as the Federal Government revises the Revenue Allocation Formula.

“We will continue to ensure prompt and diligent payment of salaries and pensions, enhance the work environment and sustain the use of technology to improve efficiency and ease the work process to ensure better service delivery to Edo people.”

On the deplorable state of federal roads across the State, the governor noted, “One way out of our current crises is for the federal government to urgently consider devolving authority and move more resources to the state and local governments. For example, if authority to manage federal roads and resources were devolved, the constituent units will be empowered to intervene in these federal roads that have failed across the Edo State.”