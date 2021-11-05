Edo taskforce intensifies enforcement of traffic laws, arrests offenders

The Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency (EDSTMA), in collaboration with security agencies in the state, has intensified the enforcement of the state’s traffic law in the Benin metropolis to curb the activities of one-way drivers and other traffic offenders in the state.

The Managing Director, EDSTMA, Mr. Dennis Oloriegbe, who disclosed this to journalists during the enforcement across Benin metropolis, said the exercise followed over a week of sensitization of motorists through various media channels.

The team conducted the enforcement at Sapele Road, Santana Market, Ring Road, Mission Road, New Benin, Upper Mission Extension, and Aduwawa, amongst others.

Oloriegbe said over 10 vehicles were impounded on the first day of the enforcement exercise, warning road users against violating the state’s traffic rules.

According to him, “This is a general sensitization exercise on traffic management across the Benin metropolis and it’s a multi-agency collaboration. We are collaborating with the police, Edo State Security Network, and other security outfits in the state to keep the roads safe, especially as we approach the Christmas period. Our focus is on ensuring that we are safe during this Christmas.

“We realized that there is a lot of insecurity attached to traffic management. When we try to arrest traffic offenders most times, they resist arrest; that is why we are collaborating with other security agencies to ensure the exercise is successful.

“We have started the sensitization of citizens across Benin metropolis over a week ago; we have engaged in enlightenment, announcement and the distribution of fliers at markets, motor parks, and other strategic places in Benin-City. Today is the first day of enforcement and any vehicle arrested will certainly pay a fine,” Oloriegbe noted.

He continued: “We are not arresting traffic offenders because of money but because of safety and to ensure that people obey the law, especially as we approach Christmas.

“Those taking one way are putting the lives of other citizens in danger and as such, we are all out to get them and save our people from this danger that might cost them their lives.”

