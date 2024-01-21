Edo State APC prunes aspirants from 28 to six for hitch-free congress.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Faced by the daunting challenge of how to unseat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and reclaim the state, stakeholders and party strategists in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have agreed to trim down the number of aspirants for the Governorship elections for strategic reasons.

As at Friday, January 19, 2014, 28 aspirants had collected certified documents after paying the N50 million prescribed for Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms by the party headquarters.

The high number of aspirants became an issue and it prompted the leadership to convene a crucial meeting with those seeking to run and other relevant stakeholders of the party from the state where the APC National Chairman backed by members of the National Working Committee (NWC) pleaded with some of the aspirants to peacefully step down for more capable ones to enable the party make better impact at the polls.

It was gathered that in keeping with the agreement reached with the national leadership, the Edo chapter of the APC commenced thorough screening of the aspirants using popularity, services rendered to the people and economic means as some of the criteria that enabled the state leadership to trim down the number of applications to arrive at six outstanding aspirants who were selected to participate in the coming state Congress.

It was also gathered that guided by advisory considerations, two aspirants were chosen from each of the three senatorial districts in a tight groundbreaking move that reduced conflict and rancour in the Edo APC.

Some members of the Party believe that since Edo APC has successfully narrowed down the list of contenders for the party’s gubernatorial ticket to the upcoming 2024 elections from the pool of 28 persons to six outstanding aspirants, the party can now strategically move ahead with its preparation for the election by focusing more on how to organise a hitch-free congress.

Out of the successful contenders, two aspirants, namely Dennis Idahosa, who emerged as the clear frontrunner, from Edo South and Chief Clem Agba, another powerful frontrunner from Edo North, who emerged as the unequivocal choice of his followers are personalities to be watched closely during the months leading to the congress.

One of the aspirants has been rumored to enjoy the backing of a powerful former governor of the state and ex- party Chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, whose influence in Edo politics cannot be underrated or underestimated.

Apart from the meticulous screening process adopted to trim down the aspirants, other factors that may play out and influence the eventual choice of the APC flag-bearer would include ethnic lineage, senatorial distribution and the input of the traditional institution. These factors played strong roles in the past in the choice of governorship candidates.

According to the core supporters of Dennis Idahosa, the decision to include him on the list was not just strategic; but should be seen as a testament to his unparalleled qualities that set him apart as the undisputed favorite of the people.

Also, another observer remarked that the jubilation by some Edolites after the inclusion of Chief Clem Agba, among the six surviving aspirants, speaks volumes as it encapsulates the collective belief that Clem Agba, with his visionary leadership, has the ability to lead the people of Edo State into an era of unparalleled greatness and prosperity.