Edo Poly sets for 3rd, 4th convocation, to honour Betsy Obaseki, Omobude, Ogbeifun, others

The Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has unveiled plans to hold its 3rd and 4th convocation ceremony and confer honourary fellowship awards to four Nigerians for their contribution to the development of the state and the country.

Rector, Edo State Polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, in a chat with journalists, said the convocation ceremony is billed to hold from October 26 to 28, at the polytechnic main auditorium in Usen, Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Prof. Falodun said the four Nigerians to be honoured at the school’s convocation ceremony include the First Lady of Edo State, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki; Managing Director/CEO of Starzs Marine and Engineering Limited, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun; renowned lawyer, Sir Oladipo Okpeseyi SAN and the General Superintendent of Gospel Light International Ministries (New Covenant Gospel Church), Rev. Dr. Felix Ilaweagbon Omobude.

He noted that they were being honoured for their indelible impact in different spheres of life, including helping to drive the campaign on violence against women and girls, promoting trade and commerce, tackling unemployment and promoting good morals in society.

The rector added that the convocation lecture would be delivered by the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje, among several other events lined up for the three-day event.

According to him, “We would be holding a combined convocation ceremony this year. This is part of our mandate to ensure the smooth graduation of students from the institution. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had stalled the one for last year, so we have brought them all together for this ceremony.”

“We would be conferring honourary fellowship awards to illustrious Nigerians as well, to celebrate their impactful work across communities and the business environment. We believe it is pertinent to reward such excellent work. Another highlight of this year’s ceremony is the unveiling of the Gabriel Igbinedion administrative complex to the public,” he added.

