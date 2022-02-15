Edo Poly hails Obaseki, Ogbeifun for Maritime Institute initiative

The management of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, has applauded the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the Chief Executive Officer of Starz Maritime and Engineering Limited, Dr. Greg Ogbeifun, for the setting up of the Greg Ogbeifun Institute of Maritime Technology, (GOMIT) at the institution.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, in a statement, said the realisation of the project is attributed to the commitment of the governor to provision of quality education at state-owned institutions of higher learning.

He also expressed appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology as well as the state’s Ministry of Education for their support to the realisation of the institution.

According to him, “The staff and management of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, heartily appreciate the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), Dr. Greg Ogbeifun and Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, for the endowment of the Greg Ogbeifun Institute of Maritime Technology (GOMIT) to our institution.

“The institute, which is the first of its kind, is envisaged to bridge the capacity gap in the maritime industry by providing bespoke vocational education to students who will receive training at the polytechnic and industry-partner companies. We are essentially training high-valued staff who will be highly sought after in the industry.

The specialisations on offer will include logistics management, warehouse operations, among others.”

He said the school community is appreciative of the initiative and is committed to ensure the objectives of the institute is met so that it can meet up with its obligations to the larger society.

He said captains of ships and academics from the polytechnic have been drafted to deliver dual location training for the institute, adding that the institution is ready to roll out the training programmes.

For a better society