Edo poll: APC blasts Obaseki over claims on Oshiomhole’s anger being about Anenih’s state burial

As the Governorship poll in Edo State draws nearer, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the claim by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki that his rift with former Governor of the State, Adams Oshiomhole was as a result of state burial accorded late Tony Anenih as a lie.

The Director of Media of the APC Campaign Council, Kassim Afegbua stated this in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen.

Obaseki had claimed that one of the reasons that caused his rift with his predecessor in office, Oshiomhole now a senator was his declaration of state burial for the late chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Tony Anenih who died during his first term as governor of the state.

Obaseki stated this at the ongoing PDP campaign rally held at Opujie Primary School, Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area where Chief Anenih came from.

But in a rebuttal, Afegbua argued that Obaseki wanted to profit from the death of Anenih for political reasons, adding that it was the height of desperation just to implant a godson.

Afegbua said, “I just read what was attributed to Governor Obaseki as the reason he gave, for falling apart with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and I wondered why an Executive Governor could tell such bogus lies just to score a cheap political point. It is a terrible character deficit for Governor Obaseki to raise such a devious reason as the rationale for his breaking apart from Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. Governor Obaseki is not even smart at all.”

He recalled, “Chief Tony Anenih of blessed memory died on the 28th of October 2018 at the age of 85, but Governor Obaseki’s political squabbles with Comrade Oshiomhole started in late 2017, by February 2018, it had become so visible and almost irreconcilable.

“I remember vividly that I met with Governor Obaseki at his residence on Commercial Avenue on the 18th of May 2018 in an attempt to bring the two of them together, after a series of failed reconciliations by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and a couple of other Governors.

“At the 18th May 2018 meeting, I confronted Governor Obaseki on the reason why he fell out with Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, his benefactor. He pointedly told me that he just wanted to be his own man. He showed an aspect of his ethnic chauvinism when he said the following words; “that short man from that little village of Iyamho, cannot run the show”.

“I remembered asking him at what time he suddenly realised that his benefactor was a “short man” and from “that little village”, because I recalled he was always carrying Comrade Oshiomhole’s bag each time they were travelling. At that point, his countenance changed. I insisted that I would put together a team of ten mutual friends to meet and resolve the issue. He obliged me that evening before I left for Abuja the following day.

“When I got to Abuja, I met with Comrade Oshiomhole and related to him my encounter with Governor Obaseki. He was willing to attend such a meeting but doubted if the Governor was genuine with his affirmation. But on the evening of 19th May, Governor Obaseki called me to inform me that he would no longer subscribe to the meeting and that I should call it off. When I called Comrade Oshiomhole to inform him of the Governor’s disposition against the meeting, he told me he would have been surprised if the Governor had made time for the meeting. That was how I put off the meeting. Chief Tony Anenih died on the 28th of October 2018, almost a year after the political differences started.

“So, it is the height of ungodliness and devilish intentions for Governor Obaseki to refer to the state burial for Chief Anenih as the cause of his differences with Comrade Oshiomhole. He wants to profit from the death of Chief Anenih for political reasons. What a character!. I am ashamed to hear this, to read this. Imagine the height of desperation to implant a godson, when he once quarreled with the idea of godfatherism. What manner of a leader is Governor Obaseki? Profiteering from the dead?”

