Edo, Ondo guber polls, congresses, LG autonomy may top agenda as PDP Govs meet in Enugu today

By Cosmas Chukwu

The 13 governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, started converging on Enugu yesterday for a meeting of the PDP Governors Forum holding in Enugu on Wednesday.

Among the governors received by the host and governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, as they came to register their presence at the Government House, Enugu was the Chairman of the Forum and governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed.

Others were Governors Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Umo Eno of Akwa-Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, Agbu Kefas of Taraba, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, and Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa.

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, were being expected as at press time.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made known, the forthcoming party congresses, Edo and Ondo governorship elections, the internal challenges facing the PDP and the state of the nation are expected to dominate deliberations.

Founded on February 24, 2013 during the administration of former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, the PDP Governors’ Forum serves as a platform for the governors to share ideas, knowledge, and experiences on how to move the party forward and to better coordinate programmes and policies in their various states.

Meanwhile, the governors were already being treated to a cultural night organised in their honour, Tuesday night, by the host governor, Dr. Mbah.