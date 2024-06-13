Edo, Ondo Elections: INEC registers 269,992 new voters

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

Ahead of the governorship election in Edo and Ondo states, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that about 269,992 eligible voters were registered in Edo and Ondo states during the period of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

Making this disclosure in Abuja, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement said the figures were still preliminary figures as the actual number of new voters will be released by the commission on state by state basis.

He noted that the new register of voters will be on display at the various wards across the two states from tomorrow Wednesday, June 12 and asked residents to check the list for possible claims and objections.

Said he: “Statistics from the CVR as at Sunday 9th June 2024 when the registration was suspended, indicates a total of 269,992 new voters in the two States. Of this figure, 129,246 (47.87%) are male while 140,756 (52.13%) are female.

Still, the majority of the registered voters (182,541 or 67.61%) are youths (18-34 years). In terms of occupation, 95,463 or 35.36%) are students while 1,588 (0.59%) are Persons with Disability (PWDs). In addition, 24,454 requests for replacement of PVCs, 74,493 applications for voter transfer and 8,314 for information update were received.”

Olumekun added that: “The Commission held its regular weekly meeting today, Tuesday 11th June 2024. The meeting reviewed preparations for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, particularly the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the two States which was suspended on Sunday 9th June 2024.

“The next step as provided by Section 19 of the Electoral Act 2022 is the display of the register for claims and objections by citizens for a period of seven days (one week) from tomorrow, Wednesday 12th June 2024.

“The display will take place in all the 395 wards across the two States. The register will also be available on our website: https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/register.

“The purpose of the display is for the public to identify any ineligible persons on the register, draw the Commission’s attention to it and file an objection to the appearance of the name on the register by completing Forms EC2 and EC3 available from our officials in all the centres.

“The Forms can also be downloaded from our website – https://inecnigeria.org/?page_id=13655 – and handed over to our officials as provided in Section 9(4) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Furthermore, fresh registrants and applicants for transfer, correction of personal details and replacement of lost or damaged PVCs can draw the Commission’s attention to errors or wrong entries for further action.

“At the end of the period for claims and objections, the Commission will further clean up the register using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) before the list of new voters is added to the existing register for the two States.

