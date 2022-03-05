Edo innovators invent technology to convert plastic waste to wealth

Inventors in Edo State have developed a new technology to tackle the problem of plastic waste management in the state aimed at converting waste to wealth.

The new invention, a pyrolyzer, was showcased at the just-concluded Edo Technology and Innovation Expo, with the theme, “Leveraging on Science, Technology and Innovation for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development,” which took place at the Edo Production Centre, Benin City.

The expo brings together stakeholders in the state’s tech community and showcases inventions that abound in institutions in the state like the universities, polytechnics, technical colleges, as well as private innovators, artisans, and private companies, among others.

Other inventions at the five-day expo include an automatic fingerprint machine; a 5,000 litre/per day locally-made modular refinery capable of producing engine oil, kerosene, fuel and gas, and a one-ton truck, among others.

The technology, alongside the 5,000 litre/per day locally-made modular refinery was developed by the Edo State University, Uzairue

A spokesperson for the Edo State University developers, Mr. Prosper Ikhazuangbe noted, “The pyrolyzer was developed to tackle the huge plastic waste problem faced across the country. We decided to come up with the pyrolyzer which is capable of converting plastic waste into wealth.

“You will discover that with this pyrolyzer, we are not just cleaning the environment, we are also getting meaningful products from the waste plastic.”

“These innovations will help put my school in good light and people will now see that it is possible that something good can come out of the institutions that we have here in Nigeria. If the government can buy into the vision, it will help create more jobs for our young ones,” he added.