Edo Guber; Team Dr. Angela Aburime- Asom For Asue/Ogie Storms Esan North LGA

Ahead of Saturday September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo state, the campaign train of Team Dr. Angela Aburime- Asom, a proactive and politically conscious group supporting candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PFP)’ Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie, governorship and Deputy candidates respectively, on Friday June 21, 2024, stormed Uromi, the headquarters of Esan North East, to facilitate with market woman, pensioners, political party faithful and support their businesses financially.

During the visit, Team Dr. Angela Aburime- Asom for Asue/Ogie, supported thirty 30 women with Ten thousand naira, each, while another twenty (20) women were also given pair of 6 yards of wrappers each among other gift items.

Led on the visit by its Coordinator, Chief Ambassador Jude Ogbekile, Team Dr. Angela Aburime- Asom, in the company of Princess Omonigho Team, another political movement, were given a rousing welcome by the Chairman of Esan North-East local government council Local Government, Hon. (Dr) Kelly Inedegbor, alongside traditional rulers, council workers, market women and teaming members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Uromi and environs.

The elated local government Chairman expressed profound appreciation to Team Dr. Angela Aburime- agenda, and in like manner, supported the beneficiaries of wrappers with One Hundred Thousand Naira, with an assurance that the Local Government will ensure that PDP wins come September 2024.

Responding, Chief Ambassador Jude Ogbekile, Coordinator, Team Dr. Angela Aburime- Asom, for Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie appreciated the Executive Chairman for his magnanimity particularly the warm reception and cash support to the beneficiaries of the Group’s empowerment initiative. He highlighted that the Council boss is among the few local Government Chairmen in the country with full understanding of the role of local government councils as enshrined in the nation’s 1999 Construction (as amended) and act in line with such provisions.

Ogbekile further told the gathering that Dr. Angela Aburime- Asom, the Convener and brain behind the movement is presently investing her treasure, time and talent towards ensuring victory for the candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PFP), in the forthcoming gubernatorial contest slated for Saturday September 21, 2024.

He described Dr. Angela Aburime- Asom as an astute humanist and internationally acclaimed philanthropist reputed for giving hope for the hopeless particularly those at the grassroots through strategic empowerment that are not only necessary but in line with the needs of the beneficiaries.

Delivering the items, the visiting political pressure group assured the gathering that Dr. Angela Aburime- Asom is widely recognized for her sincerity and love for the less privileged and will definitely do more for the people of Uromi and beyond if the Asue/Ogie project achieves electoral victory.

In a related development, Dr. Uyi Igbinadolor, a member of the PDP Campaign Council, and Convener, Team Uyi Igbinadolor for Asue/Ogie, in a goodwill message delivered at the event appreciated Dr. Aburime for her selfless service to humanity. While congratulating her on this latest feat and encouraged the people to throw their weight behind Asue/Ogie joint ticket, Dr. Uyi stressed that Dr. Aburime is known for her philanthropism and as a doer of good things to mankind.

He, therefore, prayed that God should endow her with more resources to continue with the culture of giving back to the society.

In a similar vein, Chief Ambassador Jude Ogbekile, hailed the contribution of Grand Knight Emeritus Tonna Okei, the Deputy National Coordinator of Dr. Uyi Igbinadolor, for his priceless impact since the beginning of the campaign. He described Tonna as a foremost grassroot mobilizer who has assisted Team Uyi and PDP as a party make collective progress within the period under review, submitting that Tonna is eminently instrumental to the empowerment programmes and visitations by the Group.

The beneficiaries expressed deep appreciation to Dr. Aburime for the gesture, promising to work and support Dr Aburime agenda come September 2024 election of Asue/Ogie as governor and deputy governors of the state. The beneficiaries who were mostly women also promised to spread the message across the Local Government.

It would be recalled also that the Princess Omonigho Team on their part empowered about fifty of the locals present at the event.

High points of the event include speech delivery by key personalities present, distribution of cash gifts and other empowerment materials, entertainment and group photographs among others.

Members present were: Amb.chief Jude Ogbekile JP. National Coordinator. Chief Barr Daniel Ugbotor, Legal Adviser, Mr Christian Ogbuenyi. Secretary, Mr Chuks Moses. Provost, Mr. Ehiwarior Azuka, Mr Uche Okiki., Miss Joy Agholor.

Others were; Chief Gregory egun. Adviser, Mr Christian okoh, Mr Charles Osunde., Ikechukwu Godstime among others.