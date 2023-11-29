Edo guber: Shaibu’s aspiration gets massive boost

As the upcoming Edo Governorship Election gathers momentum, the aspiration of Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu for the number one seat has received a boost from students of the University of Benin, UNIBEN.

The students who were led by past and serving leaders of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, including EXCO members of several departments converged on the campaign office of Shaibu in Benin City, to pledge their support for his governorship ambition.

Some of the students who spoke were Comrade Gilbert Success, aka UNIBEN Oracle, Comrade Gerald Nnamdi and Comrade Happiness Ugheghele.

They took turns to pledge their unflinching support for Shaibu as he threw his hat into the ring, on Monday.

They were unanimous in describing Shaibu as one of their own who has represented the youths very well both as a former National President of NANS and in the political space as a parliamentarian and serving Deputy Governor.

The student leaders noted that the State number two citizen was a worthy ambassador of young people in Nigeria while affirming that they would have gone to court to compel Shaibu to join the governorship contest if he had not declared.

According to them: “We are here in our numbers as representatives of great Nigerian students from UNIBEN to pledge our total support for your governorship ambition.

“We are convinced that you the one 100 percent homeboy Edo people are looking forward to and there is no doubt whatsoever that with your antecedents, you have the pedigree and capacity to deliver and take Edo State to the next level.

“As one of our own and a vibrant and articulate youth for that matter, we will mobilize and support you to ensure that you become the next Governor of our dear State”.

In his response, Comrade Shaibu stated that by his exposure and experience as a youth, he was adequately prepared and equipped to be the Governor of Edo State, come 2024.

The Deputy Governor went down memory lane as he chronicled his struggles and sacrifices with other like minds in fighting for the emancipation of Nigerian students and the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

“I am happy to be getting this kind of massive support from my fellow youths and students. We are told that the youths are the leaders of tomorrow. But the journey to taking over positions of leadership in our country starts today.

By the grace of God and with your support, the Edo of our collective dream is possible.

“All l enjoin you to do is to go about to spread the gospel of a better Edo State with Philip Shaibu as Governor and let me assure you that I will not disappoint you”, Shaibu added.

Recall that the State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, Monday declared his interest to run for the 2024 Edo Governorship Election.

Shaibu made his aspiration known before a mammoth crowd of PDP faithful and party supporters in the ancient city of Benin capital of Edo State.

