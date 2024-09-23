Edo Guber: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Okpebholo for emerging victorious

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on his victory at Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the State.

The Governor, in a congratulatory message issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the outcome of the election as a landslide victory for APC.

He said Okpebholo’s victory is well deserved and a clear manifestation that the All Progressives Congress remains the party of choice for Nigerians at the local, state and federal levels.

Sanwo-Olu saluted the people of Edo State, particularly the electorate, for rejecting the ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and defying all odds to vote for the APC and its candidate during the governorship poll.

The Governor advised the Governor-elect to “make his victory count for all the citizens and residents of Edo State, irrespective of their political affiliations, social and ethnic backgrounds”.

He said: “I congratulate Edo State APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for emerging victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election and returning as the duly elected governor.

“The landslide victory of Senator Okpebholo and the ruling party showed that Edo people know what is right, and they have done what is right by sacking the PDP and voting for the APC.

“Senator Okpebholo’s victory is a clear indication that the people of Edo State want a breath of fresh air in the State, and I believe, strongly that the APC government will surpass their expectations.”

While praising President Bola Tinubu for creating a level playing field for all the candidates, Sanwo-Olu also commended the National Working Committee of APC led by Umar Ganduje and other stakeholders for the support accorded Okpebholo.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being an unbiased umpire in the election.

In the same vein, Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the security agencies for providing adequate security for the INEC and adhoc staff as well as political parties, electorates, and Edo people before, during, and after the election.

