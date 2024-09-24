Edo guber poll: Your victory a call to service, Tinubu tells Okpebholo

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja, IBRAHIM QUADRI, Lagos

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the winner of the 2024 Edo State Governorship Election, Senator Monday Okpebholo, noting it is a call to service.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Sunday declared the APC candidate and Senator representing Edo Central in the National Assembly, Senator Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the 2024 Edo State Governorship Election.

Okpebholo defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, in the keenly contested race across the state’s 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

INEC results of the elections showed that the APC won in 11 LGAs, while the PDP claimed victory in only seven.

The APC garnered 291,169 votes, while the PDP trailed behind with 246,645 votes.

The statement stated, “President Bola Tinubu congratulates Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday’s Edo State governorship election, on his victory at the polls.

“President Tinubu commends APC national leaders, Edo State leaders, and party governors for working hard to achieve victory. He says the victory testified to the people’s support for the ruling party, its progressive ideals, its economic reengineering programme and its commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.”

He urged Senator Okpebholo not to gloat over his victory but to see it as a challenging call to service, adding he should be magnanimous by reaching out to his political rivals and uniting the people of Edo State to ensure its development.

President Tinubu also praised other candidates who participated in the election for their contributions to advancing Nigeria’s democracy, saying peaceful political contests, such as the one on Saturday, portray Nigeria as a stable democracy.

The President urged all those aggrieved by the election outcome to seek redress through the legal channels.

He added, “In addition, the president commends the people of Edo State for their orderly and peaceful conduct during the election, underscoring the maturing of Nigeria’s democracy after 25 years.

“I commend the INEC and our security agencies for working round the clock to conduct a successful, peaceful and largely hitch-free exercise.

“INEC has once again demonstrated that it is committed to organising a free and fair election in our country,” Tinubu stated.

However,the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the recent election in Edo State, describing it as a blatant example of state capture that must not be allowed to stand.

In a statement shared on his X handle on Monday, the former Governor of Anambra State criticised the flawed leadership recruitment process in Edo, warning that such actions spell doom for the nation.

He stated, “What transpired over the weekend in Edo State under the guise of an election in no way represents the democratic process we have chosen for electing our political leaders.

“It was, instead, a glaring example of ‘state capture’ and a continued gross undermining of our democratic values and processes.

“Any nation whose leadership recruitment process is so critically flawed is doomed, and we are witnessing the effects in our country.”

Obi urged those in positions of power to prevent the situation from standing, cautioning them against relying on such tactics to retain control.

“As a country, we have made significant investments in IReV and BVAS. These systems must be properly utilised to free our electoral process from the pervasive falsification that continues to worsen.

“To the agencies and individuals being used to undermine our democracy because they hold positions of authority, remember that your tenure is not eternal. The society you are helping to destroy today will eventually take its revenge on you tomorrow.

“To the lecturers and others complicit in this charade, reflect deeply on the damage you are doing to the very foundation of our democracy. The harm you are causing today will, without a doubt, come back to haunt you and affect your children in the future.”

Obi reiterated that such actions have no place in a true democracy. “This is why I have always maintained that today’s politics is not about capturing power but about saving the country and making it work for everyone, regardless of their background.

“I remain committed to building a new and truly democratic Nigeria, which I firmly believe is very Possible.”

Also, The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that it was not an easy task for the ruling party to win the Edo Governorship election which took place last Saturday.

Ganduje said several obstacles and the high tension generated before the polls made the election tough for the party which had to look for ways to beat the Peoples Democratic Party by every means.

Analysing the events that led to Saturday’s election on Monday at the APC National Secretariat, just before officially closing the party’s Situation Room which was used to monitor the election, Ganduje said the tension and the declaration by Governor Godwin Obasekí that the election was a do or die affair put the APC on edge and made the party to think outside the box on how to win the election.

While stating that winning a ruling government was not easy, the chairman said: “This huge success could not have been possible without the assistance of Allah SWT, and without the belief that God determines everything in life, including elections.

“Our able stakeholders both here in Abuja and down there in Edo State where the election took place also did their best. So, apart from this situation room which worked very hard, we also had a situation room in Benin which also coordinated the election.

“From the campaign level to the voting level and then down to the local government level, coming to the national or state levels where finally the results were collated and announced, we have to thank everyone including the Governor of Imo State who coordinated the governors. We have to thank also members of the National Assembly, especially the Senate President who was physically there during the election.

“We have to thank the security agencies. The police, the army, the air force, the Navy. We know there are riverine areas there. We have to thank the civil defense as well. And we have to thank our chairmen of APC across the country, who were invited to also witness the occasion.

“So, we did not part well. We parted in pieces when he left our party and joined the PDP. From there the fight continued until yesterday when we were able to break it down. The governor was a former member of the All Progressives Congress)APC).

“We knew how we were exchanging blows, we were wrestling, we were racing. We were doing everything that symbolized a contest. Especially the thing that was very radical to the government and in particular to our party.

“So, even before the election, the situation was overheated. And we considered defeating the sitting government as a task that must be done. So, we had to do it especially because he said it was do or die affair but we said no. Our own approach will be different. It will be a

do and succeed. Because if we die, what is the importance of success? Our own was a do and succeed and we did and succeeded. So, we have to thank all the stakeholders.”

Ganduje promised that the entire process of the Edo election will be thoroughly studied for use in future elections.

“The pattern of voting, the successes and failures in different units, we know because APC is an institution that is driven by knowledge. We are not just beating about the bush. We are not taking action based on pride and error.

“Knowledge is based on information and based on data. So, we have a lot of data now before us and we will sit down and invite those who are good in social sciences so that we can give value to all the actions and inactions that we found in order to guide us.

“We will face those states and see how we can recover many states in our field. I now formally close the situation room. And when I say close, we have also closed even the accounts,”Ganduje declared.

Meanwhile, the APC National Chairman has congratulated the Governor-elect Senator Monday Okpebholo over his victory in Saturday’s election.

Ganduje in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Edwin Olofu, said the triumph is a testament to the confidence the good people of Edo State have in the progressive vision and leadership of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led APC administration.

The National Chairman conveyed the party’s warmest felicitations to Okpebholo.

The APC National Chairman asserted that the victory reflects the trust and hope placed in the APC leadership, as well as the hard work and resilience of party members and supporters who ensured a free, fair, and peaceful election.

Ganduje expressed confidence that with Senator Okpebholo’s leadership, Edo State is poised to witness unprecedented growth, peace, and development that will transform the lives of its citizens.

He promised that Okpebholo will continue to uphold the values of good governance, transparency, and service to the people which have been the bedrock of the APC’s vision for Nigeria.

Ganduje further stated that APC remains committed to supporting the Edo administration and work together to ensure that the vision of a greater Edo State is achieved for the benefit of all.

Ganduje thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Progressive Governors Forum for their immense support, stating that the victory is for all the people of Edo, and we look forward to a prosperous new chapter for the state.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on his victory at Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the State.

The Governor, in a congratulatory message issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the outcome of the election as a landslide victory for APC.

He said Okpebholo’s victory is well deserved and a clear manifestation that the All Progressives Congress remains the party of choice for Nigerians at the local, state and federal levels.

Sanwo-Olu saluted the people of Edo State, particularly the electorate, for rejecting the ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and defying all odds to vote for the APC and its candidate during the governorship poll.

The Governor advised the Governor-elect to “make his victory count for all the citizens and residents of Edo State, irrespective of their political affiliations, social and ethnic backgrounds”.

He said: “I congratulate Edo State APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for emerging victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election and returning as the duly elected governor.

“The landslide victory of Senator Okpebholo and the ruling party showed that Edo people know what is right, and they have done what is right by sacking the PDP and voting for the APC.

“Senator Okpebholo’s victory is a clear indication that the people of Edo State want a breath of fresh air in the State, and I believe, strongly that the APC government will surpass their expectations.”

While praising President Bola Tinubu for creating a level playing field for all the candidates, Sanwo-Olu also commended the National Working Committee of APC led by Umar Ganduje and other stakeholders for the support accorded Okpebholo.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being an unbiased umpire in the election.

In the same vein, Governor Sanwo-Olu praised the security agencies for providing adequate security for the INEC and adhoc staff as well as political parties, electorates, and Edo people before, during, and after the election

Also President of the Ninth Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Governor-Elect Monday Okpebholo, on his victory at the just concluded Edo State Governorship election.

Senator Lawan, in a statement issued on Monday, described Okpebholo’s victory as a well-deserved win for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Senate President, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, lauded security agencies for ensuring the peaceful conduct of the election.

He commended the determination of stakeholders and voters to make their voices heard through the ballot box.

Senator Lawan applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair and credible election in Edo State.

He urged the electoral body to sustain the tempo and ensure that subsequent elections in the country are conducted in the same manner.

The statement by Senator Lawan reads: “I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to my Distinguished colleague, Senator Monday Okpebholo, and our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the well-deserved victory at the just concluded Edo State Governorship election.

“I applaud the exemplary conduct of voters, security agencies, and all stakeholders during the Edo governorship election. The peaceful and orderly process is a testament to the democratic maturity of our nation.

“The professionalism and dedication of our security agencies maintained law and order, and created the much needed conducive atmosphere for the exercise of civic duty.

“I am proud of the determination of stakeholders and the Edo electorate to make their voices heard through the ballot box.

“Sen. Okpebholo’s victory is an outcome of his commitment to the development of Edo State. I am confident that he will bring his wealth of experience and expertise to bear in his new role as the Governor of Edo State.

“I wish him a successful tenure in office as he mounts the saddle of leadership to develop Edo State and improve the lives of its people,” Senator Lawan said.

