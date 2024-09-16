Edo guber poll: PDP alleges APC’s plot to use masked thugs to disrupt election

Ahead of the Edo State gubernatorial election slated for September 21, the People’s Democratic Party has called on President Bola Tinubu to order the security agencies, especially the police to stop the attacks on unarmed and harmless Edo people,

The party stated this during a press conference, alleging that All Progressives Congress (APC) has devised a ploy of production of masks and police uniforms to veil their thugs.

Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare further alleged that APC planned to deploy those thugs to disrupt voting processes in units and wards where they know they do not stand a chance of victory.

The statement read in part, “Despite all the appeals made to the police to end the indiscriminate arrest of chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), they have yet deployed some other squad of policemen from outside Edo State to begin massive arrest of PDP chieftains perceived to be politically strong in their various constituencies in order to pave the way for the manipulation of elections in those areas. This intimidation tactic is irresponsible and reprehensible.

“Our intelligence has also uncovered massive production of masks and police uniforms by agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to veil their thugs who they plan to deploy to disrupt voting processes in units and wards where they know they do not stand a chance of victory. Only recently, a chieftain of the APC wore one of those uniforms and the police even presented a defense for such wanton display of impersonation.

“We also uncovered plans by the House of Representative member representing Ovia Constituency who has engaged about 200 militants for the purpose of disrupting election materials and electoral officials in the riverine axis of the State beginning from Ologbo, Nikorogha, all the way to Siluko. We also understand that these militants have already been ferried into the State and lodged in various hotels. We are giving this information for the security agencies to act swiftly to arrest or dislodge these thugs and plans.

“We have also uncovered plans to redeploy all the security officials attached to the Edo State Governor, His Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki, in order to leave him without protection and render him vulnerable as we head into the election as well as on election day

“Having confirmed that they cannot win in Okpella, Lampese, Fugar, Ibillo, and Agenebode, the APC has concluded plans to use thugs veiled in those masks and police uniforms which they produced to disrupt the electoral process and intimidate voters in those areas

“In Egor Local Government Area, the APC has gathered thugs in the home of Crosby Eribo as well as other houses in the neighborhood under the shield of the Textile Mill Police Station in order to disrupt the voting process in Egor Local Government.”

While calling on President Bola Tinubu, to order the security agencies, especially the police to stop the attacks on unarmed and harmless Edo people, PDP reiterated that the election should be free, fair and credible for the people to elect the candidate of their choice.

The party stated, “We also call on the International Community, Embassies of the United States, United Kingdome and the European Union as well as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) to prevail on President Tinubu so that the electorate in Edo can cast their votes in favour of whoever they believe is better to lead their State for the next four years.”

