Edo Guber poll: Party agents allegedly assault observers over vote buying

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

A domestic observer, Sampson Kingsley accredited by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the Edo State governorship election was on Saturday assaulted.

The assault which occurred at Ward 4, within the premises of United Baptist Church on Mission Road was allegedly carried out by agents of political parties.

It was gathered that the victim suffered severe physical assault after challenging a suspected instance of vote buying at unit 3 of the ward. The incident occurred while accreditation and voting had commenced.

Narrating his ordeal, Kingsley said, “I noticed suspicious activity involving monetary transaction near the polling area and confronted the individuals involved, as such actions were illegal and against electoral regulations.

Despite the presence of security operatives, the confrontation soon escalated into a physical altercation as the individuals accused of vote buying reacted aggressively. They repeatedly punched Kingsley resulting in bodily injuries, especially around his face.

The incident was greeted with condemnation from voters and civil society organizations monitoring the election.

