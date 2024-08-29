Edo guber poll: INEC fixes Sept.12 for signing of Peace Accord

.Insists on digital identification of party agents

.As IPAC urges umpire to redeem image through free, fair, credible polls

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

As the nation awaits the conduct of the Edo State governorship election on Saturday September 21,2024, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that the signing of Peace Accord by candidates of all political parties involved in the election will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2024 in Benin City.

The commission noted that the exercise which is crucial, is organized in collaboration with the National Peace Committee (NPC), and aims to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

This is even as the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has challenged INEC to use the opportunity offered by the Edo and Ondo governorship elections to restore Nigerians and international communities confidence in the commission by conducting free, fair and credible elections.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, disclosed this during an extraordinary meeting with political parties held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday on the preparation for the Saturday, September 21

Edo election.

According to Prof. Yakubu, the Peace Accord signing will be presided over by the NPC Chairman and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

He noted that the decision to hold the Peace Accord signing earlier than in previous elections is a strategic move to allow the NPC to monitor compliance with the peace agreement by political parties and their candidates in the critical days leading up to the election.

He further explained that signing of the Peace Accord is a significant part of the electoral process in Nigeria, as it serves to commit political parties and their candidates to peaceful conduct before, during, and after the election.

“The Peace Accord also seeks to reduce the incidence of electoral violence, which has historically marred elections in various parts of the country.

“In addition to the Peace Accord, INEC has scheduled a Stakeholders’ Meeting in Benin City for Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

The meeting will provide a platform for political parties, candidates, observers, and the media to engage with INEC and security agencies on issues related to the election.

Both the INEC Chairman and the Inspector-General of Police are expected to address the stakeholders.

“During the meeting with political parties, Prof. Yakubu also highlighted the Commission’s extensive preparations for the Edo State Governorship election. He noted that 10 out of the 13 activities listed in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election have already been completed, including the presentation of the final register of voters, which contains details of the 2,629,025 registered voters in the state.

“Furthermore, INEC will conduct a Mock Accreditation exercise on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, to test the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the upload of results to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal. This exercise will take place in 12 polling units across six Local Government Areas in Edo State, he said.

Prof. Yakubu urged political parties to ensure that their agents at polling units and collation centers are properly nominated and that their details are accurately uploaded to the Commission’s digital platform.

He emphasized that INEC would not revert to manual processes and that compliance with the digital procedure is mandatory.

“As the date of the election approaches, INEC, in collaboration with the NPC and other stakeholders, is focused on ensuring that the election is conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

The early signing of the Peace Accord is a proactive step in this direction, reinforcing the commitment of all parties involved to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

“The Edo State Governorship election is widely regarded as a critical test for Nigeria’s democratic process, with the outcome expected to have significant implications for future elections in the country,” he noted.

In his response , National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, emphasized the importance of the Edo election in restoring confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

He stated, “As leaders of political parties, this is our chance to restore confidence in the electoral process by ensuring the sanctity of the ballot box and respect the mandate of the people.

After 25 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria, we must get it right this time.” Dantalle also highlighted that the Edo State gubernatorial poll would be a litmus test for the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for November 16, 2024, which, in turn, would influence future elections in the country.

Dantalle further urged political parties and their candidates to embrace issue-based campaigns, stressing that there is no place for politics of bitterness and violence that have hindered the nation’s democracy.

“It is time to change the narrative. It is time for patriotism. It is time to strengthen, deepen, and advance our democracy. It is a collective task in the quest for a strong, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable, and just democratic society.

“It is time to jettison impunity and embrace internal democracy in our activities, particularly in the nomination of candidates for elections.’

Continuing he said, “Concerned by numerous fake certificates presented by aspirants contesting various elective offices, worried by subsequent litigations and nullification of elections as a result of fake certificates thus denying political parties that fielded the candidates their hard earned victory.

“IPAC took this bold step to restore sanity in the electoral process and effectively detect these fake documents that embarrass political parties and bring our democracy to disrepute. We must do everything possible to renew citizens’ faith in the political process. This is our chance to build an enduring democracy and make Nigeria great again.

“This starts with a reliable, accurate and updated register of voters. It is hoped that all eligible voters were registered for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. Cleaning up the voter register is at the heart of election integrity. This must be done to inspire public confidence.

“It is IPAC’s tradition to engage in voter education, sensitization and mobilisation ahead of governorship and presidential elections. Council will collaborate with INEC once again in discharging this civic duty in the upcoming Edo and Ondo polls.

“As Nigerians and the international community expect improved elections, we urge INEC to remain neutral as an umpire and ensure its election materials are adequate and ready for the tasks ahead, particularly the BVAS and IReV portals.

“Certainly, the integrity of INEC is at stake. The commission should justify the confidence citizens repose in it to conduct free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and peaceful elections. The success of these elections will rebuild trust in the electoral process and boost voter turnout.”