Edo Guber: Ighodalo, Ojezua, Shaibu, storm PDP Secretariat, obtain Forms

Ahead of the 2024 Edo State Governorship Election, five Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), aspirants have so far paid for and obtained nomination forms to contest the party’s upcoming primaries.

They each paid the required N5million for the expression of interest forms and are expected to pay N30 million for the nomination forms to secure their place among aspirants eligible to be screened to contest the primaries.

Four persons namely: Anselem Ojezua, Felix Akabue, Asue Ighodalo and Philip Shuaibu, obtained their forms on Thursday, while Mrs. Omosede Igbenedion had obtained hers on Wednesday.

Ighodalo who spoke to journalists shortly after obtaining his form, described himself as the best man for the job.

He said his pedigree, experience and passion for public service makes him stand head above shoulders over other contestants.