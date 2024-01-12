Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Edo Guber: Ighodalo, Ojezua, Shaibu, storm PDP Secretariat, obtain Forms

People & Power
9
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

Ahead of the 2024 Edo State Governorship Election, five Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), aspirants have so far paid for and obtained nomination forms to contest the party’s upcoming primaries.

 

They each paid the required N5million for the expression of interest forms and are expected to pay N30 million for the nomination forms to secure their place among aspirants eligible to be screened to contest the primaries.

 

 

Four persons namely: Anselem Ojezua, Felix Akabue, Asue Ighodalo and Philip Shuaibu, obtained their forms on Thursday, while Mrs. Omosede Igbenedion had obtained hers on Wednesday.

 

Ighodalo who spoke to journalists shortly after obtaining his form, described himself as the best man for the job.

 

He said his pedigree, experience and passion for public service makes him stand head above shoulders over other contestants.

 

Continue Reading
Editor 16892 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Party offices in Abuja come alive as aspirants pick…

Edo 2024: Shaibu ‘ll priotize good governance, ensures…

Our target is to increase APC governors, lawmakers – Ganduje

Guber poll: Supreme Court affirms Gov Eno’s election.

1 of 1,021