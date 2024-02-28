Edo guber: Ighodalo gets certificate of return, promises to transform state

Cyril Mbah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday issued a certificate of return to Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo and declared that the party does not recognise parallel congress elections or candidates elected under such unofficial arrangements that are not approved by the PDP national leadership.

The certificate of return was handed over to the gubernatorial candidate by the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagun flanked by members of the National Working Committee, NWC of the party.

Speaking, Amb. Damagun noted that everything necessary was made by the PDP to ensure that the congress, which produced the candidate for the September election in Edo State was free, fair and transparent to avoid future conflicts.

He said the candidate, who is a former Chairman of Sterling Bank should consider himself lucky to be the flag-bearer of the PDP, which he described as a good brand.

Damagun urged the candidate to start early to make peace with those aspirants who contested the election with him pointing out that it is easy to win a congress but very difficult to win the main election.

He brushed aside the numerous challenges faced by other political parties cautioning that rather than celebrating, party members should see the phenomenon as a call for hard work and not an opportunity for celebration.

Without mentioning any aspirants, including the incumbent Deputy Governor of the state, Philip Shaibu; who has protested the congress election result, the chairman called on aggrieved party members to bury their anger and support Dr. Ighodalo for the success of the party in the September election.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo promised to work tirelessly to make peace with those who contested the election with him.

He called on PDP youths to see his victory at the congress as their own and work even harder for the party to enable it retain the state and bring greater development to Edo state.

The presence of heavily armed policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) may have deterred Edo Deputy Governor Phillip Shaibu, who is also laying claim to being the authentic candidate of the PDP and his supporters from being present at the certificate handing over ceremony which took place at Wadata Plaza, Abuja National Headquarters of party.