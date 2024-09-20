Edo guber election: Centre urges journalists to be safety conscious

The International Press Centre (IPC) has enjoined journalists and other media professionals covering the Saturday governorship election in Edo to pay deserved attention to their safety.

The IPC’s Executive Director, Mr. Lanre Arogundade made the call on Thursday via a statement by Melody Akinjiyan, the Press Freedom Officer to the centre.

Arogundade urged security operatives and other stakeholders that would be involved in the election to ensure the safety of journalists.

According to him, the call was necessary because of the consistent trend of journalists being victims of attacks during the election period.

He also expressed concerns about conflicts and tension by political actors and other players in the electoral process in the state.

“It is very important for journalists covering the Edo election to be safety conscious in the discharge of their duties, and to avoid situations that will put them in danger.

“Journalists are expected to take into consideration some safety measures while on the field,” the executive director said.

He, however, called on other stakeholders, especially the security agencies to undertake their tasks in a very professional manner.

He also urged the Inspector General of Police to advise officers and men on the field, to protect accredited journalists, because the media was a critical part of the electoral process.

He said journalists should be accorded due rights and privileges to enable them carry out their social obligations as partners in enshrining the credibility of the electoral process.

“Other stakeholders, including elections observers, should also proactively provide journalists covering the elections with information to ensure that all work together for the success of the elections,” Arogundade said.

