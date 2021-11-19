Edo govt restates commitment to workers’ welfare, transformation of civil, public service

The Edo State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the transformation of the state’s civil and public service, ensuring that every worker is adequately equipped to function optimally and deliver quality service to Edo people.

The Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq. gave the assurance when he received the executives and members of the Senior Staff Association of Civil Servants, who were on a courtesy visit to his office at the Government House in Benin City.

Okungbowa explained that working with unions to make sure public and civil servants abide by the work ethics is very crucial in moving the state forward.

He said the government remains committed to the welfare of workers and transforming the state’s civil/public service as seen in the massive construction and renovation of offices, provision of a conducive working environment for the workers, training and retraining of staff, and the prompt payment of salaries and pensions, among others.

Noting that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led government is making sure that all critical sectors like education, power and infrastructure are given urgent and needed attention for the benefit of every Edo citizen, the Head of Service said the state has put in place measures, which has helped the service to recruit the most competent and qualified hands.

He further charged the visiting union on the need to collaborate and support the Governor in the reformation of the state’s civil and public service.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the association, Comrade Joseph Wasa said they were on the courtesy visit to officially introduce the newly elected executives of the Association, hailing the Governor for the prompt payment of salaries and massive infrastructural development across the state.

