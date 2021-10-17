Edo govt, NEMA, others sensitise residents on fire disaster mgt

The Edo State Government in partnership with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Nigerian Red Cross Society has intensified sensitisation on fire disaster management.

Addressing journalists after a road show to mark the 2021 World Disaster Risk Reduction Day, with the theme, “Fire Outbreak and Mitigation Response Sensitization,” in Benin City, the Functioning Director, Edo State Emergency Management Agency (EDOSEMA), Mrs. Carol Odion said the state government will sustain the effort to enlighten residents on fire disaster management.

She urged residents to desist from bush burning and ensure careful handling of gas cylinders, stoves and generating sets, noting, “I am calling on the people to ensure they switch off electrical appliances before leaving their homes for work or market. They should also turn off all appliances in their stores before leaving for their homes at the close of business in the day.”

According to her, as the dry season sets in, residents should take precautionary measures to prevent fire incidents.

The Assistant Head, Edo Office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Omeje Ifeanyi, said: “We are partnering with EDOSEMA to sensitise the public and bring the issue of management of fire outbreaks to the notice of Edo residents.

“I urge residents in Edo State to do everything to avoid a fire rather than calling on the government for support. Fire is nobody’s friend as the damage from an outbreak is unquantifiable. We encourage everyone to have fire extinguishers at home, shops and in their vehicles as it will help in fighting any fire outbreak when it occurs.”

The Edo State representative of the Red Cross Society of Nigeria, Ndukwu Christian Justice said “the issue of fire outbreak should be taken seriously.”

