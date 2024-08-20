Edo governorship poll: INEC to begin PVC distribution August 22

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

Ahead of the governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled Thursday 22nd 2024 for the commencement of distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state.

This is even as the commission warned that The cards will not be distributed or collected by proxy so that they do not end up in the wrong hands.

INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu made this declaration during a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja on Monday.

Prof. Yakubu said the cards will be available for collection in all the 192 Wards in the State where the last CVR took place from Thursday 22nd August 2024 to Monday 26th August 2024 from 9.00am to 5.00pm daily including the weekend.

According to him, at the expiration of the said dates, the collection will continue in the Commission’s 18 Local Government offices across the State from Wednesday 28th August 2024 to Sunday 8th September 2024 from 9.00am to 5.00pm, including the weekends.

He said the Commission has developed a register containing, among other information, the names and photographs of the 184,438 voters to ease the collection of their PVCs.

“I am glad to report that all the cards have been printed and delivered to our office in Benin City. From there, they have been handed over to our Electoral Officers (EOs) for collection by voters.

“Detailed information on the dates and location of the 210 centres (192 Wards and 18 LGA offices) has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.

Prof. Yakubu however emphasized that PVCs must be personally collected by registered voters as it’s against the Commission’s policy for cards to be collected by proxy.