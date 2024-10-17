Edo governor-elect raises alarm over looting of funds, govt property

Ahead of the November 12 hand over of power in Edo state, the Governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has raised the alarm over alleged massive looting of government funds and property by officials of the outgoing administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In a statement Wednesday, Okpebholo accused the Governor Obaseki-led administration of taking unscrupulous loans from banks and other financial institutions while government officials were allegedly looting public property including vehicles, furniture and rice.

He said: “With a great shock, we regret the widespread reports of looting of government funds and property by officials of the outgoing administration from the Government House, Benin City.

“It is sad that barely one month to hand over, the outgoing administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki is still allegedly obtaining loans from banks and other financial institutions under very shady headings.

“We are also aware of the massive looting and vandalisation of property including vehicles, furniture, gadgets, household utensils and even carpets from offices and residences of Edo state Government.

“This unacceptable behaviour undermines the trust and faith of our citizens in those entrusted to serve them in the past 8 years.”

He therefore called on the relevant authorities including the EFCC, Police and DSS “to investigate the allegations thoroughly and ensure that those found guilty are held accountable while protecting Government House and offices from vandals.”

“Banks and other financial institutions are by this notice, cautioned to desist from any dealings that will undermine the finances of the state, especially giving out of loans to government at this period of transition.

“The Accountant General of Edo state is hereby advised to uphold the principle of integrity in his duty, as the only act that will put his name in gold. There will be dire consequences for any act of impunity and stealing on any person or institution found wanting in this regard,” he warned.

He stressed that the incoming government will continue to monitor the situation until the last day of the out-going administration.

Okpebholo vowed not to condone any form of unethical behaviour as he stressed zero-tolerance for corruption when he assumes office next month.