Edo Election Situation reports: Shaibu, others stranded as BIVAS machine refuse to function .As Obaseki commends enthusiasm of voters despite rainfall  … Hails presence of military to ensure peaceful election … Ighodalo reacts to late arrival of INEC officials in Edo Central

BARRY AGBANIGBI, Benin

There was palpable tension at Azama Primary School, Uzairue in Etsako West Local Government Area in Edo State as voters including the recently-reinstalled deputy governor of the state, Comrade Philip Shaibu, became stranded following the non-functioning of BIVAS machines allotted to his Unit 5, Ward 11 voting centre.

However, voting was going on in unit 3, 4 and 6 in the same Azama Primary School at 8:30am and there was visible orderliness following the presence of security agencies at the center.

Speaking with journalists over the development, Comrade Shaibu expressed concern over the faulty machines, saying that the situation was capable of disenfranchising over 2,000 registered voters.

Some of the voters who were visibly angry while speaking with our Correspondent, expressed disappointment on INEC over the non-working BIVAS machines.

The INEC Electoral Officer in charge of the unit said official complaints had been made and they were waiting for replacement so as to continue the voting.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has commended the enthusiasm of Edo voters for coming out en masse to cast their votes despite the heavy rain.

Obaseki, who arrived his polling unit at ward 4 unit 19 at Emokpae primary school, Oredo Local Government Area at 11:50am, did his accreditation and voted at about 11:57am before granting interview to journalists who had waited for several hours.

The Governor commended the electorate and the youths for their determination and interest in the election, defiling the rain to perform their franchise to elect their Governor for the next four years.

“You can see that despite the weather, the turnout and enthusiasm of the electorate is high. The ballot box in my polling units is full and it clearly shows people have been interested in this election as they have been adequately mobilized.

“People are very interested in this election because it’s a watershed for us in Edo State. Am not surprised because a lot of young people are here to come and express themselves and fulfill their civic obligation.

“For now, am glad with what I see and the election process in my unit has been smooth and efficient but just hope that the collation process will be the same and also peaceful and hope that results counted will not be disrupted.

“Am glad with the military presence in the State and the federal security have taken over the State so, I don’t have any say, I believed that the IGP is the Chief security officer of the State”.

On some arrests made by the Military, Governor Obaseki commended the military for the arrests, saying the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, is living up to his words.

“The military has done well. The Chief of Defence Staff came to see me and gave me assurances that his men were fully on ground but I am not too sure of what the police are doing at this time.

“As I speak, I hear that there are some people claimed that they are policemen at Ogbe polling field trying to arrest people on Election Day at their polling units.

“We are glad at the deployment of our agents and our situation room is open and we are receiving reports all over and hope for the best”.

However, Ighodalo has reacted to the late arrival of INEC officials in Edo Central amid large turnout of voters.

Ighodalo, who was sure of victory “except something goes totally wrong”, had asked for three hours’ extension.

There was heavy turnout of voters in Edo Central senatorial district of the state for the governorship election as some of the voters arrived early at the voting centers.

The voters organized themselves under canopies to avoid being beaten by the rain while waited patiently for the arrival of the INEC officials who came about two and half hours behind schedule.

In Idinrio, Okaigben in ward 1 unit 3, where the PDP candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, is expected to cast his vote, voters have seated for hours expecting the arrival of INEC officials who arrived at about 10:31am.

The security operatives attached to the unit which arrived at the venue as early as 8:34am, assured the voters that the officials are on their way.

The presence of the governorship candidate of the PDP changed the atmosphere as he assured the voters that the voting would commence soon.

He complained over the lateness of INEC officials and electoral materials to the area and called for a three hours extension to accommodate every voter.

On reports across the state, he said: “I want to keep an open mind because we had rumours before that INEC has been compromised but I don’t want to believe. I want to give benefit of the doubt that INEC will create a free and fair level playing field.

“What I heard before is that INEC will be suppressed in our stronghold but I still want to give benefit of the doubt and let’s see how things will go in the next few hours”.

Election began at 9 am at Oredo ward 4, unit 19 with 1,326 registered voters.

At the polling units were various security agencies at strategic locations to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Oredo ward 4 is the polling unit where Governor Godwin Obaseki voted.

Voting began at Ologboshere Primary School, Ugbeku, Ikpoba LGA ward 7, unit 16 – 39.

Voting, according to one of the party agents, started exactly at 8 am. Even with the drizzling, voters were still on queue to exercise their franchise.

At the same Ikpoba Okha ward 7, the BVAS failed to function in unit 39.

For a better society