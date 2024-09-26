Edo Election: APC Chieftain Oyintiloye congratulates Sen. Okpebholo 

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has congratulated the Edo State Governor elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo and the people of the state “after a serious tight contest”.

Hon. Oyintiloye in a statement he personally signed described the victory of Senator Okpebholo as an “overlong success and deserved victory for the democracy”.

The statement entitled: “Edo Election: A call to enchantment of the democracy”, partly read: “I also wish to congratulate Edo people for the peaceful elections and for turning out in large numbers to exercise their constitutional right. Edo made us proud and as brought a beacon of hope to our subsequent elections in All Progressives Congress, and it is the demonstration of love of the masses to the re-engineering of national economy for the betterment of the populace.

The challenges ahead are now to develop a blueprint strategies template to achieve sustainable development growth in the area of economy and social rejuvenation towards prosperity.

The victory is a call to duty by enhancing massive infrastructure development and progressive policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, deepen the democratic value, advancement of social democracy, and guaranteeing of better life and prosperity for all.

May the Almighty God grant you wisdom, courage, and good health as you preside over the affairs of Edo State”.

