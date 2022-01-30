Edo deputy gov, Shaibu receives Osinbajo in Benin

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Saturday, received the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is on a one-day official visit to the state.

The Vice President, conveyed by presidential aircraft with registration number 5N-FGV, landed in Benin, the Edo State capital at exactly 11:07a.m.

Osinbajo was welcomed by Shaibu and other top government officials, as well as thousands of supporters amid cheers.

The colourfully dressed state cultural troupe was also at the airport to welcome the vice president to the ancient city.

The Vice President is expected to join other top politicians at the palace of the Otaru of Auchi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III, where a chieftaincy title, the ‘Oduma of Auchi Sacred Kingdom’ will be conferred on the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba.

