Edo confirms one new death from Lassa fever, charges residents on hygiene

From Chris Akhabue

Edo State, at the weekend, recorded a new death from Lassa fever with the government restating its commitment to contain the epidemic across all communities in the state.

The Edo State Health Commissioner, Prof. Akoria Obehi, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Benin City, said the government has stepped up measures and is collaborating with traditional and religious leaders to ensure a safe and healthy environment so as to stop Lassa fever transmission and protect citizens.

She, however, restated the need for residents to complement the government’s efforts by maintaining good environmental hygiene and sanitation habits in the handling and preparation of food.

According to her, “Edo State, at the weekend, confirmed a new death from Lassa fever, which restates the need for residents to be more conscious of their environments, as part of efforts to check the spread of the fever in the state.

“As a government, we are committed to protecting and ensuring the health of our citizens and have continued to rev up efforts in the fight against Lassa fever in the state. We however urge residents to complement the government’s efforts by adhering to good environmental health and sanitation habits as well as proper hygiene in the handling and preparation of food.”

“We are proposing a safe burial team to ensure people who die from diseases such as Lassa fever and COVID-19 are given a safe burial to prevent the reinfection of others,” the Commissioner added.

Noting that the ministry is adequately prepared and equipped to handle reported cases, Prof. Akoria, charged: “If you experience symptoms such as severe headache, vomiting and high fever, among others, you must quickly rush to the nearest health care centre close to you to report.”

Speaking on efforts to stop the transmission of other communicable diseases in the state, she said, “Currently, the measles vaccination is ongoing in the state and the training of the staff of Edo State Primary Health Care Development Agency on competencies is also currently ongoing.”