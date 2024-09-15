Edo building collapse: All trapped students rescued, no fatalities, investigations ongoing to ascertain cause – EDSG

The Edo State Government has said that emergency responders have rescued all trapped students in the collapsed 3-storey building on Ekhator Street, off Ekosodin Road beside the University of Benin, in Benin City.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, the government noted that there are no fatalities and investigation is ongoing to unravel the immediate and remote cause of the incident.

According to him: “The government confirms the collapse of a three-storey building in Ekhator Street, off Ekosodin Road, beside the University of Benin, Ugbowo, Benin City.

“A rescue team was deployed to the site of the incident and all the trapped students have been rescued alive and are receiving medical attention.”

He added: “Emergency Responders including the Edo State Fire Service and officials from the Edo State Command and Control Centre deployed to the scene of the accident have confirmed that there are no fatalities from the incident as at this time.

“Excavators and other heavy equipment are on site to clear the rubble and also remove the other parts of the distressed building.

“The government has ordered a full investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the collapse as well as an audit of other buildings in the area to ascertain their status.

“The state government has stationed officials at the site to provide updates on the incident.

“We appreciate the gallant work of the emergency responders and the good Samaritans in the community who provided assistance in managing the situation.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng