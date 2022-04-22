Edo begins fresh recruitment into civil service

The Edo State Government has commenced the process for the recruitment of agricultural superintendents into the Edo State Civil Service Commission, as part of ongoing reforms of the state’s civil service.

In a statement, the Chairman of Edo State Civil Service Commission, Princess (Mrs). Ekiuwa Inneh, urged interested and qualified candidates to “apply by visiting the Civil Service Commission Recruitment Portal at: csc.edostate.gov.ng and complete the online application form.”

Reassuring that the recruitment process will be free, fair and merit-driven, Inneh said candidates are not required to make any payments to any person or organization in respect of the recruitment exercise.

The statement reads: “Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill some vacant posts in the Edo State Civil Service. Candidates for the posts must possess the minimum qualifications specified for the posts of Higher Agricultural Superintendent on Grade Level 8 and Assistant Agricultural Superintendent on Grade Level 6.”

The chairman said that the candidates for the posts of Higher Agricultural Superintendent must possess a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Agriculture from a recognized Institution.

For the post of Assistant Agricultural Superintendent, she added, “the candidates must have successfully completed the two-year training course for Assistant Agricultural Superintendent or obtained a recognized Ordinary National Diploma (OND) in the same field.”

Inneh further noted, “All applications must be submitted on or before 27th May, 2022. Candidates must not be more than 35 years of age as at the time of application and their HND/OND certificates must not be below Lower Credit, while computer/digital literacy will be an added advantage.”

“Candidates shall only apply for one (1) position. Multiple applications will result in disqualification.”

“Edo State Government does not require candidates to make any payments to any person or organization in respect of this recruitment exercise. We are an equal opportunity employer and each candidate shall stand the same chance of gaining employment. This recruitment shall be free, fair and merit-driven,” the chairman assured.

