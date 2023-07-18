Edo Assembly summons federal controller of works, FERMA over deplorable road conditions

The Edo House of Assembly on Monday summoned the Federal Controller of Works in the state and Director, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Edo, to appear before it on July 25 over the deplorable condition of federal roads in the state.

The summon followed a matter of urgent public importance moved by Kaycee Osamwonyi (PDP, Uhunmwode).

Moving the motion, Osamwonyi decried the deplorable condition of all federal roads in the state, which, he said, had caused untold hardship to Edo people.

He noted that most of the roads had caused avoidable accidents resulting in the loss of so many lives.

“Most of the failed portions now serve as hideouts for criminals to perpetrate their evil acts.

“If these failed portions are fixed, it would reduce criminal activities and accidents on the roads,” he said.

In his consequential motion, Osamwonyi called on the two officials to commence repairs on the failed portions of the roads.

Contributing, the Deputy Speaker, Maria Edekor (PDP, Esan North East II), noted that the state internal roads had been destroyed by articulated trucks in the process of trying to navigate through towns and villages in Edo central.

“The prices of goods, especially food items, have gone up because the roads have become impassable. Articulated trucks carrying perishable foodstuff sometimes get stuck for days as a result of bad roads.

“Kidnappers are taking advantage of the failed portions of these roads to kidnap people on a daily basis,” she said.

Edekor said that she supported the call for a declaration of a state of emergency on all federal roads in the state.

Other lawmakers, who supported the passage of the resolution, said Edo had been completely cut off due to the failed portions at all entry points into the state.

The Speaker, Blessings Agbebaku, therefore, summoned the Federal Controller of Works and FERMA Director in Edo to appear before the House to explain why all the roads were in such a deplorable condition.

Meanwhile, at the plenary, a bill for a law to enact the Edo State College of Health Sciences and Technology Law 2023 also scaled through second reading on the floor of the House