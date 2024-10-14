Edo APC replies Obaseki, names Odubu to lead 24-member Transition Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo state has announced 24 members Transition Committee to work with the outgoing administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

This was contained in a response letter signed by Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, APC Chairman, Edo State and addressed to Governor Obaseki.

The letter dated October 14, 2024 reads: “I write to acknowledge the receipt of your letter requesting the Governor-Elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo and the All Progressive Congress (APC), to initiate the formation of a transition team to work with your side.

“We however look forward to a smooth and effective collaboration with our 24-member Committee, headed by Chief Pius Odubu as Chairman, for meaningful discussions that will lead to a seamless transition process.

“Attached herewith is the list Your commitment is highly appreciated.”

The following names were forwarded as members of the Transition Committee:

Former Deputy Governor Pius Odubu, Dr. Pharm. Matthew Urhoghide, Pastor Osagie Ize-lyamu, Barr Andrew Adaze Enwanta, Dr. Washington Osifo, Nosa Adams, Hon. Omosede Igbinedion, Paul Ohonbamu, Edo Omorogieva, Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, Taiwo Akerele and Godwin Eshieshie.

Others are Yakson Musa, Kazeem Afegbua, Ohio Omo Ezomo, Gani Audu, Dr. Aminu Imafidon, Prof Oyaziwo Aluede, Prof. Mrs. Eunice Omonzejie, Matthew Egbadon, Dr.Tony Ikpasaja, Felix Akhabue, Kingsley Ehigiamusor, Dr. Frank Omoh.

Obaseki had on Sunday written the Governor-elect, Senator Okpebholo for the formation of a Transition Team ahead the November 12 hand over by the former.