Edo 24: PDP set for congress, approves delegates’ list

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will test its unity and internal democratic structure in Edo state on February 22 as it hosts members at a congress to pick the candidate to fly the flag of the party for the governorship election.

Already, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has approved the delegates list for the Edo State Governorship Election Primary that would nominate the candidate for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the state.

National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said in a statement on Monday that the NWC has also approved Thursday, February 22, 2024 as the date for the conduct of the Edo State Governorship Election Primary. It will be held at the Lawn Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Ologunagba said the NWC charged all delegates, aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders, members of the party and the public to note the official date and venue and be guided accordingly.

About 500 delegates participated in the controversial congress of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and they were selected based on financial membership status and regularity of attendance to party activities. The same number of delegates are likely to participate in the PDP congress and the same criteria may likely apply in the choice of members.