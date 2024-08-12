Edo 2024APC urges FG to investigate attack on Sen. Monday, Philip Shaibu.

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to the Federal Government to prevail on the Nigeria Police Force to launch thorough investigation into the recent attack allegedly launched by agents of the state government on Edo State Gubernatorial Candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo and the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Phillip Shaibu in Benin.

The party expressed concern that

despite the overwhelming evidence and other information supplied to the Commissioner of Police, in Edo State on the “orchestrated attack” on the two politicians, who were together on the day of the attack, the State Police Command has remained silent and did nothing on the matter till date.

In a statement signed for the party by Prince Kassim Afegbua, who is the Media Consultant, Edo State APC Campaign Organisation, the party regretted that some of the persons whose names were submitted to the State Police Command, as masterminds of the nefarious attack that claimed the life of a police bodyguard, Inspector Akor Onu, are still walking about the streets of Benin City and are now threatening to unleash further mayhem on the people.

According to the statement, “Of particular reference is Chief Francis Inegbeniki, who was seen with the Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, in Irrua, Edo Central, in a meeting on Wednesday 8th August with former Senator Clifford Odia also in attendance.

“It is suggestive that the Edo State Governor is shielding Chief Inegbeniki and others from facing prosecution concerning their role in the murder of Inspector Onu Akor.

“We find it quite curious that the Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye has not reined in on those criminal elements who executed the 18th July attack that claimed the life of Inspector Onu Akor. From day one, we expressed qualms about the deportment of the Commissioner of Police and opined that he was complicit in the matter.

“Now his silence over the matter has confirmed our initial position that the CP himself, was involved in the gambit to attack our candidate and the Deputy Governor of the state. Three weeks after the mayhem, aside from relieving the State Police Public Relations Officer of his duty, nothing else has been heard of concerning the tragic incident.

“Those who were invited for interrogation did not turn up, but are walking the streets of Benin City without let or hindrance. We are alarmed by this seeming conspiratorial silence on a murder case, and we are shocked that the Commissioner of Police has refused to take the necessary steps to redress this very serious incident.

“We are therefore calling on the appropriate authorities (the Federal Government) to note that should there be a breakdown of law and order, Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the Commissioner of Police, Edo State, Funsho Adegboye should be held responsible.

“We are aghast to observe that a matter as serious as the murder of a Police Officer seems to have been swept under the carpet by those who ought to take up the issue with the seriousness it deserves. The culprits who were clearly identified by eyewitnesses are still walking the streets of Benin City and boasting to visit another mayhem on members of the APC, following the initial threat by Governor Obaseki that he would burn down Nigeria, if his “boys” were “harassed.”

“There seems to be conspiratorial muteness from the State Police Command. We are by this statement, calling on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Egbetokun to take the necessary action, and bring the culprits to book. The lives of our members and candidate are presently in danger and we fear that this presages precipitate action and is a harbinger of a breakdown of law and order; as it is common knowledge that the initial attack has not been dealt with, neither have the masterminds been brought to book. “We are now at our wits end, and our faculties are losing limber; hence this call, craving the urgent intervention of the Inspector General of Police to arrest this ugly situation,” the statement concluded