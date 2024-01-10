Edo 2024: We ‘ll resist your preferred candidate during election,  Shaibu tells Obaseki

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu on Wednesday said the people of the state would resist the anointed aspirant of Governor Godwin Obaseki during the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Shaibu said Obaseki was plotting to install an outsider as his successor, hence he would be resisted during the election.

Featuring on Arise Television’s The Morning Show, Shaibu accused the governor of betraying him.

Shaibu lamented that despite his support and the political value he added to Obaseki, he betrayed him.

He said: “The people of Edo State will not want an outsider, and the governor is trying to bring an outsider, we will resist it. My contesting this election is not a fluke and it’s not within my power. My people are interested in it.

“Anywhere I go, you can see the organic support; but the governor is using taxpayers’ money to procure support for his candidate.

“I feel highly betrayed by the governor. When we go to church some biblical verses begin to make meaning to us since this incident started. I now know why the bible says the heart of man is desperately wicked. I added political value, my personal finances and deployed structure for Obaseki’s second term.”

Obaseki and Shaibu have been at loggerheads since early 2023.

Amid the rift, Shaibu had declared his intention to run for the governorship election in the state.

Upon his declaration, he vowed to defeat Obaseki’s anointed candidate, stressing that no human being can stop him.

Responding, Obaseki had said the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will decide Shaibu’s fate.