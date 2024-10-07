Edo 2024: Stop your obstruction tactics, TAMO tells police, APC thugs

The Nigeria Police Force and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been called upon to immediately cease their obstructive tactics aimed at frustrating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, in the September 21 governorship election in his quest for legitimate access to BVAS data used for the election. These actions not only undermine the core principles of democracy but also threaten the rule of law in Nigeria.

In a statement issued in Benin on Monday and signed by Erhabor Emokpae, the Team Asue Media Organisation (TAMO) expressed deep concern over the brazen manipulation of the electoral process to favour the APC, disregarding the legitimate mandate of the people.

“The blatant manipulation of the electoral process to favour the APC over the clear will of the electorate demonstrates a flagrant disregard for democratic principles,” the statement read.

TAMO further noted that despite overwhelming evidence of electoral malfeasance, the PDP’s efforts to seek justice through the judiciary have been met with aggressive resistance from APC-aligned thugs and complicit law enforcement officers. Elements of the police, rather than upholding the law, have allied themselves with those intent on derailing justice by preventing the PDP from accessing the BVAS machines used in the election, despite a court order authorising such access.

“This coordinated effort to obstruct the PDP’s legitimate inspection of the electoral process reveals a troubling alliance between political power and law enforcement, aimed at compromising the integrity of our democracy,” TAMO said.

The statement emphasised that the actions of the APC and their affiliates not only undermine free and fair elections but also threaten the very foundation of governance in Edo State. Democracy cannot flourish in an environment where the rule of law is ignored, and where intimidation and violence rule the day and take precedence over the will of the people. The failure of the police to fulfil their constitutional duties further erodes public trust in the institution tasked with safeguarding citizens’ rights.

TAMO called on all citizens to unite in defending democracy against these assaults. “We demand accountability from the APC and the police, calling for an immediate end to their obstructive tactics and a recommitment to creating an electoral environment grounded in transparency and fairness. The voice of the people cannot be silenced. We will relentlessly pursue justice and hold those responsible for these actions to account, no matter the challenges before us. Our resolve will not weaken,” the statement concluded.