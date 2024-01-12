Edo 2024: Shaibu ‘ll priotize good governance, ensures transparency, fairness –Chris Oboh

Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu is committed to the placement of premiums and values on the lives of the people, through good governance, transparency, accountability, honesty, and fairness.

A public affairs analyst

Chris’Oboh who disclosed this, said if nominated as candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and eventually elected governor of the State, will implement people-oriented policies and programmes to raise citizens living standards.

According to Oboh: “In the words of the now-late American community activist and political theorist, Saul David Alinsky, “The price of democracy is the ongoing pursuit of the common good by all of the people.”, and this is indeed what Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu epitomizes.

“He is a leader who believes that human beings, most especially the good people of Edo state deserves to be treated as an end and not as a means to something else.

“The 100% ‘ Homeboy’ is being galvanized by an undying love, passion and a burning desire to engender good governance, through a systematic implementation of people-oriented policies and programmes, if supported, nominated and elected as the next Governor of our dear Edo state.

“Shaibu is ready to serve, and his quest is not unconnected with a broad understanding and in-depth knowledge about the importance of good governance towards the social-political and economic prosperity of the the good people of Edo State.

“He is committed to the placement of premiums and values on the lives of the people, through good governance, deeply rooted on transparency, accountability, honesty, and fairness.

“As the 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo draws close, It becomes highly imperative for us to put on our thinking caps as we enthrone Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu of the ‘ PDP’ as our next Governor. This is the way to go for the actualization of the Edo of our dreams. It begins with you”.