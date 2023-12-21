Edo 2024: Shaibu ably qualified to be governor — Esan Traditional Council

Edo State Deputy Governor and one of the foremost Peoples Democratic Party, PDP aspirants for the governorship election in 2024, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Wednesday met with traditional rulers in Esanland.

The meeting, which held at the palace of the Ojuromi of Uromi, who also doubles as the Chairman, Esan Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty, Zaiki Anslem Edenojie II, ended on a highly positive note as the Zaiki declared:

“The Deputy Governor is known to all of us, I don’t think there is anybody here who does not know him. My personal relationship with him dates back to the days when he was a member of the State House of Assembly.

“We believe that he (Shaibu) is more than qualified to be the governor of our state.”

One of the traditional rulers, the Enojie of Ujogba and Secretary of the Traditional Council, His Royal Highness, Zaiki Solomon Ojiega, said although Edo stands on a tripod, they believe on someone who can feel for them, respect the traditional institution and give it a pride of place in society.

He spoke glowingly about the Deputy Governor, praying that God Almighty blesses his (Shaibu’s) political aspiration to be the next Governor of Edo State.

To crown it all, Chairman of the Traditional Council asked the Enojie of Igueben, His Royal Highness, Zaiki Ehizoje Madugemo, to pray for the Deputy Governor. The Chairman and Onojie of Uromi also prayed and asked God to bless Shaibu’s political aspiration to be Governor of Edo State.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor had briefed the Traditional Council of his aspiration to contest the 2024 Governorship Election in the state, saying that he was in the palace to first seek their support to be the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP

He said he was not a stranger to them, as their relationship dated back to his student days as President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, before becoming a member of the State House of Assembly.

Shaibu pleaded that they should support someone they know, they can feel and touch. Someone who has lived among them for years, who knows their feelings and understands their pains.

The Deputy Governor advised the royal fathers to be wary of all those dangling the ethnic card before them because it is an attempt to deceive them and divide us as a people, saying, “Edo has gone beyond ethnic politics but somebody who has the capacity, a deep knowledge of the state and who is fully on ground to address issues of concern to the people.Those playing ethnic politics are limited and short of what to tell the people, Shaibu said.

Shortly after receiving the royal blessing, the Deputy Governor met with the PDP Leaders in the Eleven (11) Wards in Esan South-East Local Government, where he reiterated his readiness to be the next Governor of Edo State, pleading that they should support his nomination to bear the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming party primaries.

He said he has had a close relationship with some of them way back his school days, describing himself as one of them who understands their pains. The leaders also poured prayer rains on him.