Edo 2024: Major boost for Ighodalo’s election as thousands of APC, ANPP, LP members defect to PDP in Irrua

It was a harvest of defectors as the governorship campaign train of the People Democratic Party (PDP) reached Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area of the State, giving a major boost to the governorship election bid of the PDP candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and his deputy, Osarodion Ogie.

The leader of the defectors and All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) candidate in the last Edo State House of Assembly election, Chief Harrison Echie, said the decampees were members of the ANPP, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party.

Expressing his delight to join the PDP, Echie said the people of Esan Central are impressed with the performance of Governor Godwin Obaseki and will come out en masse on September 21 to vote for the PDP and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo to ensure the sustainability of the government’s developmental projects across all communities in the State.

Receiving the decampees at Eguare Primary School in Irrua, Esan Central LGA, Obaseki said the PDP is presenting the most competent and credible candidate for the election who will prioritize the welfare of the people and advance the development of the State.

He noted that his administration has brought development to Esan Central, pledging that the development will continue with Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie

Obaseki said, “We have done our best in developing the State and we encourage you to mobilize and vote for the PDP governorship candidate because prosperity is sure when Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie are in leadership.”

Decrying the suffering and hardship inflicted on the people by the APC government at the centre, the governor said, “APC has put us into more suffering with their bad policies and leadership style. Things are getting worse with each passing day. We have made progress in the last 8 years as APC can’t take our State backwards.”

The governor said the PDP governorship candidate has the capacity and experience to develop the State and place it on the path of prosperity.

Also, Ighodalo, who thanked the people for the massive turnout, said the Edo people are sophisticated people who are smart, educated and intelligent and can’t be ruled by dull and uneducated people.

He stated, “I know my people are suffering from water and Obaseki has done it to a point but myself and Ogie promise to finish it and ensure there is water in Esan land. I promise that the issue of water will be a thing of the past in Esan land if I become the governor of the State.