Edo 2024 : It’s my turn to be Gov, says Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has said his ambition to succeed his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, is borne out of a divine conviction to serve the State and take governance back to the people.

This is even as he expressed remorse over his choice of words against Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in time past, insisting that the former Governor, now Senator at the National Assembly, remains his father despite their political differences.

The Deputy Governor made the remarks while speaking live on a private broadcast television station in Lagos.

Shaibu, who shared his thoughts on a wide range of issues, including his political ambition, conflict between him and his boss, Governor Obaseki, governance, security, among other concerns, stated that his ambition to succeed Obaseki is driven by a divine cause to take Edo State to the next level.

“Yes, I want to be the next Governor of Edo State not because l am Philip Shaibu, it is my constitutional right. Before publicly declaring my interest to contest, l had consulted widely with many persons and groups within and outside Edo State. Moreover, l went into prayers to seek guidance and direction from God. The signs l received encouraged me to go ahead with my aspiration, though it was obvious the Governor had his own plans of supporting another person”.

Shedding light on the source of his campaign funds, Shaibu revealed that “God is the one responsible for the funds we are using for the campaign”.

“It is not correct when they say l am over ambitious, no, that’s not true. You see, over the years, l have made lots of sacrifices to impact the lives of people. I have played active roles and proven commitment in supporting the former Governor, Oshiomhole, even the present one, Obaseki. So, I have a lot of goodwill and financial support from people and groups who know l have the capacity to be Governor and God is using all of them to fund the campaign and by God’s grace, l will be the next Governor of Edo State”.

On his chances of clinching the PDP ticket and winning the governorship election, he had this to say: “my chances of becoming Governor are very bright. Apart from having God on my side, our party, l mean the PDP will not give the ticket to another technocrat right now. They know what we have all suffered as l speak. I also have the street credibility to be Governor of Edo State. Just go out there on the street, you will know l am credible and I have the capacity to be the next Governor and by the grace of God, I we will get there”.

“I am also convinced that l have the capacity to be Governor and give power back to the people if elected. I believe in the popular mantra of ‘Let the people lead’. I can tell you that it is my turn to be Governor of Edo State”.

The Deputy Governor however reaffirmed his loyalty to Governor Obaseki, asserting that inspite of ongoing altercations and deprivation of his constitutional rights, he was committed to supporting the Governor and the Government to end well and finish strong.

“I have overtime been deprived of my constitutional rights as Deputy Governor. This has not in anyway affected my loyalty to the Governor. I have had to make lots of personal sacrifices to ensure good relationship and deliver on our promise to Edo people. Sometimes, one has to play the fool for a relationship to survive”.

“It’s on record that the flagship projects this administration prides itself today, are areas which were delegated to me by the Governor and l succeeded on delivering on the mandate. Is it sports, which is obvious to everybody to see, health, internal revenue generation or in the area of security? I strengthened the security architecture when l had the privilege of being Acting Governor on two occasions and many more”.

” I am determined to improve the trajectory of development in Edo State when I become Governor because it is my turn in the PDP. Let me also say that l regret the harsh words used against Comrade Adams Oshiomhole then. Frankly, l apologize and he remains my father, political differences, not withstanding”, Shaibu added.