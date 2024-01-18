Edo 2024: Ighodalo declares for Gov, vows to eradicate poverty

Immediate past Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc and Sterling Bank Plc, Dr. Asuerime Ighodalo, on Wednesday, formally declared his intention to contest the 2024 Edo governorship election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking at the official declaration at the Edo PDP Secretariat in Benin City, he reassured that if elected, he will rejuvenate the economic fortunes of the State to the benefit of all Edo people and eradicate poverty among them.

Ighodalo said he is running for Governor to deliver real solutions that can unleash the promise of a new future for Edo people, having in the past served in advisory capacities capacities on how to resolve some of these problems.

He said, “No part of Edo will be left behind. From the high plains of Kukuruku to the lush vegetation of Ilushi; from the rich, red sands of Sakponba, to Esanlands’ incredible biodiversity.

“We have all that is needed to make our State a mesmerizing destination for progress and wealth.

“Across each administrative zone, in Edo North, Edo Central and Edo South, we will create practical and focused economic development teams that will harness each area’s unique potential to create wealth for all our people.”.

“My ultimate objective is to lead a government that eliminates deprivation in all its forms, and makes Edo the best place to live and work in Nigeria.

“Our economic policies will uplift the poor, support the hard-working men and women of this state, and encourage entrepreneurship and innovation.”

While reassuring that the education sector would receive top priority, Ighodalo noted that “I believe strongly that education is the gateway to opportunity.

“So, we will continue to invest in education as a priority from primary schools to secondary and tertiary institutions — throughout the State.

“We will ensure that our educational system becomes a beacon of hope, and ladder to opportunity. We will make Edo State’s educational system our key to ending generational poverty, for good, in our great State.”

Ighodalo, who is the former chairman of the Alaghodaro Economic Summit, noted that with his sixteen years of involvement in the governance of the State at the advisory level, he has identified areas of focus to achieve success with governance.

“These are the reasons I am here today, with the utmost humility, to formally declare my intention to run for the office of the Governor of Edo State on the platform of our great Party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

“And to respectfully seek the support of all Edo State people everywhere, male and female, old and young, those at home and those in the Diaspora without whom true progress is impossible.

“Let us shun the narratives that seek to divide us, and come together, as one, to build the bridges that will lead us to prosperity. Let us strive to be the best, because only the best is good enough for us all.

“While, in the past, | have advised our leaders on how to resolve some of these problems.

“But today, I am here to ask you for the opportunity to act – beyond giving advice – to deliver real solutions that can unleash the promise of a new future for all of us.

“As governor, by the grace of God, my mission will be to create an Edo where quality education is accessible to all, where hard work is rewarded and where our talented youth can turn their dreams and aspirations into reality.

“I believe in the promise of an Edo where every person, regardless of their start in life, can write their own story of success -if we take the right steps, together.

“I am particularly excited at the opportunities that we will be able to unlock, to engage the passion and ingenuity of our youth, who are the shining lights of this State.”

“My greatest desire is for their creativity and latent energy to be unleashed positively upon our country and world,” the frontline PDP aspirant added.

Leaders of the PDP at the declaration include: Edo State PDP Chieftain and past senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Sen. Clifford Ordia; Secretary, Edo PDP Senatorial Caucus, Central, Barr. Luckson Ogendengbe; National Leader of the PDP, High Chief Tom Ikimi; Edo PDP Senatorial Vice Chairman, Central and Senatorial Caucus Chairman, Archbishop Anthony Okosun, and Deputy Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Marie Edeko among others.