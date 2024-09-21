Edo 2024: Friends, Ovia youths mobilise for APC guber candidate’s running mate

Friends of Dennis Idahosa, the running mate to the APC governorship candidate, and Ovia Youths on Thursday engaged in a novelty football match to mobilise support ahead of the Saturday election in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was decided at the public field of Igobazuwa in Ovia North East Local Government of the state.

Idahosa’s friends popularly known as “Friends of Denco” defeated the Ovia youths by a lone goal in the highly entertaining match, played amidst fun fair and mild downpour.

The encounter witnessed a large turn out of the youths in the area.

Idahosa, who is representing Ovia Constituency at the House of Representatives, expressed gratitude to the organisers and the participants for the solidarity support.

“I’m thrilled by this show of love and support from my friends and constituents.

“This novelty match demonstrates our unity and commitment to the APC’s vision for Edo,” said Idahosa, who was represented by Eghosa Omomo.

NAN reports that the event featured presentation of a trophy to the victorious side as well as laurel to valuable players of the match. (NAN)