Edo 2024: CDS assures peaceful, free, fair poll

The Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Christopher Musa, yesterday assured that the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with its sister security agencies, would ensure a free, fair, credible, and peaceful governorship election on Saturday, September 21

He gave the assurance when he and other senior military officers deployed to the state on election duty, met with Governor Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Musa said that the Nigerian Armed Forces were in the state to support and ensure that the election was peaceful and urged political actors not to raise tension in the state because of the poll.

According to him, “I am delighted to be here and my visit here today is to bring peace. Having watched unfolding events on television tension within the state, I usually want to come a few days before any election to preach peace.

“As Nigerians, we should learn how to do things properly as there is no need to raise tension because of the election; it’s not necessary. We have seen how other countries conduct elections peacefully as people will be working, and doing their normal things while elections are on. I wonder why ours seem to be different.

“I want to assure you that members of the Armed Forces are here to support you in this election and make sure that it’s peaceful.

“Our mandate from Mr. President is that the Edo Governorship Election should be peaceful, free, fair and credible. This is what we are here to do; everybody you see here is here to ensure that it’s done. That is the mandate from Mr. President.”

“This is why I am here to see the troops and address them critically for them to understand the importance of free, fair and credible elections in Edo State. We give you the assurance that none of us are going to take sides as we would ensure that there is peace in Edo State.

“Nobody is to take sides. Whoever is the person that is popular and the people want, the people should be able to elect such a person but not the person imposed on them. I can guarantee you. We have done it in other states in the past three elections, we want to do the same here. You would have noticed that it went well and we want to do the same here. The days of impunity are over; election is not war. People should not die because they want to elect a leader.”

He commended Governor Obaseki for his administration’s developmental strides, stressing, “I congratulate you on all your efforts and things you have done for Edo people. I have served in Edo State and the State has been part of me. I thank you for all you are doing and the warm reception.”

Responding, Governor Obaseki, said the visit was very reassuring to the people of the State.

According to him, “I want you to help me thank your men in Edo State. Since the resumption of the GOC, he has been very supportive in terms of security in Edo State. A few weeks ago, we went to commission an army operations base in Ehor which has stabilized security in the Benin Auchi axis.

“We had approval to build another in Sobe which has reduced drastically the incident of kidnapping and banditry around that axis. We are writing to you through the GOC for approval for the third base along the Northern border between Edo and Kogi State where we are still having incidents.

“The Chief of Air Staff has been kind enough to collaborate with them to set up a FOB towards the Okada axis. This tells you the level of support and cooperation that we have been receiving from your men.”

“I am glad you are here today because some of the political actors don’t seem to understand the national security implications of this Edo election. The way some people have conducted themselves, it’s quite unbecoming of people who swore to oath.

“Politicians can behave the way they like but members of the security agencies should give the public assurances and confidence. We are not asking for any favour but saying that Edo citizens should be free to go to the polls to express themselves the way they wish, and we will accept the outcome of a properly conducted poll.

“But when you have a situation where citizens are being intimidated by men in uniform, it’s not acceptable. Last night, I was woken up at 3 am that some policemen at Edo Central were trying to arrest people. I got a call again this morning about a Sienna Bus with a mandate to come and arrest people.

“We have people arrested and taken away from Edo to Abuja, instead of trying those they claimed to have committed a crime in Edo. The people arrested and taken to Abuja have been detained for more than two weeks on the instructions of the Inspector General of Police.

“When we confronted the IGP in Edo, during the Peace Accord signing, he said they were arrested for murder but when they were finally charged to court, the charge read possession of firearms.”

He further stated, “As I speak, we have our people arrested and being detained in Suleja, Niger State, because they don’t want them to participate in the election on Saturday. When you create situations like this, it results in a lack of trust and confidence.

“When an opposition candidate is campaigning with a police helicopter in the State, then I don’t think it’s fair as they are not creating a level playing field for all candidates.

“Sir, if it’s possible to appeal to the IGP because we know what EndSARS protests caused the people of Edo State in terms of rebuilding the burnt-down police stations

“We received a lot of information and when we pass it across to the relevant authorities they fail to act. We have intelligent reports of arms movement and thugs being housed in hotels but nothing is being done.

“We don’t want an election that will lead to loss of lives because it’s not necessary. Once citizens feel they are not being treated fairly by the instrument of the state, you will see the kind of tension and violence that can occur in an election. Your presence here today is reassuring. There can’t be a better assurance as you understand the national security implications of this election,” Obaseki stated.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has commenced the airlift of election materials for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to Benin City, Edo State capital, ahead of the governorship election scheduled for September 21, 2024.

This move is part of a broader effort to ensure timely and secure delivery of sensitive materials necessary for the smooth conduct of the elections.

The airlift operation demonstrates the collaboration between NAF and INEC, aimed at facilitating logistics and ensuring a peaceful election process in Edo State.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director of Public Relations Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali said, it may be recalled that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, during a recent meeting with the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, reiterated NAF’s commitment to providing airlift for the swift movement of electoral materials.

This is in fulfillment of NAF’s constitutional responsibility of providing Military Aid to Civil Authority.

