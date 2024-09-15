Edo 2024: Atiku, Okowa, PDP Govs, others storm Benin, rally support for Ighodalo, Ogie

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa; Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Iliya Damagum and Governors of the PDP, on Saturday, stormed Benin City, the Edo State capital, to canvass support for the party’s candidate in the September 21 governorship election, Dr. Asue Ighodalo and his deputy, Osarodion Ogie.

The PDP Governors were led by the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed. Other governors on the entourage were Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers; Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa; Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu, Governor Umoh Eno of Akwa Ibom State, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, among others.

Others on the entourage include former Governors, Liyel Imoke and Donald Duke; former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Maina Waziri, serving senators, former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, members of the PDP National Working Committee, among other leaders and chieftains of the PDP.

The visitors were received at the Benin Airport by the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and the PDP governorship candidate, Ighodalo. They proceeded to pay a birthday visit to the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Gabriel Igbinedion, at his residence in Benin City, before proceeding to Garrick Memorial School, Benin City, the venue for the grand finale of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party PDP Governorship campaign rally.

Speaking to the mammoth crowd of party faithful at the PDP campaign grand finale, Obaseki thanked the people for always supporting the party and his government, leading to the successes recorded by his administration in the last eight years.

Urging the people to come out enmasse to ensure the party’s victory at the September 21 poll, Obaseki said, “When I came into office in 2016, I was told that teachers couldn’t read, that they were not good and were abandoned but today Edo is number one in education.

“When I came, they said civil servants were corrupt, not good, and were not paid salaries on time but today, we have the best civil service in Nigeria. When I took over office our pensioners were not paid but today they get their pensions on time.

“In 2016, there were no jobs in Edo State, no hope for our youths as they were all traveling out of the country through illegal means out of frustration but we have changed the narrative, and created jobs for our youths.”

He urged the crowd of supporters to vote for the PDP to ensure that the State continues to move forward, adding, “Our State is the safest in the country. Our vigilantes are the best in the country. Now they want to spoil all our achievements.

“Will you vote for insecurity and people who did not go to school to lead us? The decision is clear and next Saturday is the election day and we need you all to come out en masse to vote for PDP and ensure Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie win the election and become the governor and deputy governor respectively. “

On his part, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar urged the people not to be scared or allow themselves to be intimidated but rather come out enmasse to vote and stay to defend their votes, ensuring that the party and its candidate emerge victorious.

He added that the APC threatened to take over the State four years ago but they didn’t succeed because Edo people can’t be intimidated, appealing to them to do same this time around and ensure Asue Ighodalo becomes the governor of Edo State.

Also, Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed said the PDP governors are more united than ever, urging the people to stay united and ensure the victory of the party’s candidate.

The Chairman of Edo National Campaign Council and Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri commended the developmental strides of Governor Godwin Obaseki, urging the people to vote for PDP and Asue Ighodalo to sustain the progress and development in the State.

He said, “Obaseki has made a mark in Edo State in terms of development, performance, and human capacity development. Edo people need to vote right to bring in another competent person like Obaseki or a man better than Obaseki.

“We should support and vote for Asue Ighodalo because he is the most credible candidate for this election. We will all be here next Saturday. We can’t be intimidated or threatened by anybody or party. We will vote, protect, and defend our votes and ensure Asue Ighodalo wins the election.”

Ighodalo and his running mate Osarodion Ogie were also presented with the party’s flag by the National Chairman of PDP, Damagun.

Receiving the flag, Ighodalo reassured, “We will govern with sincerity, and transparency and do what will make Edo great again. PDP is a party of courage and we have the courage to fight and win our elections come September 21st, 2024.

“We promise to take Edo to the next level and place the State amongst the first world States.”

