Edo 2024: Aspirants to pay N50m each for guber form as APC releases timetable for congress

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the September 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo State, in line with guidelines prescribed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC also fixed the cost of expression of interest forms at N10million, while nomination forms will cost N40million totalling N50 million for each aspirant.

The timetable which was signed by the National Organizing Secretary, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu and posted on APC X handle (formerly Twitter) disclosed that female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) who want to contest are to pay N10 million for expression of interest form while the nomination form will be given free.

Youths between the ages of 25 to 40 years will purchase the expression of interest forms with a 50% discount of the total cost of the nomination form, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms, together with delegate forms will begin from Wednesday 10th January and end on Monday 29th January, 2024.

The statement fixed Monday February 5th to 27th February, 2024.

as the date for the submission of nomination and expression of interest forms and riled out extension of deadline.